Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

PSG vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and where to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Juventus

PSG vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: Here is all you need to know about live streaming details of UCL 2022 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus

PSG vs Juventus live stream, UCL 2022 Live StreamingPSG vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Details.

PSG vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: Paris Saint-Germain’s Qatari owners are expecting a lot from their club in the run up to the World Cup hosted by the Gulf country. Starting with Tuesday’s visit by Juventus which recently signed Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes from the French club.

PSG has had a solid start to the French league with five wins and a draw. Kylian Mbappé and Neymar have seven goals each. Lionel Messi set up both of Mbappé’s goals in a 3-0 win at Nantes on Saturday.

Juventus has won only two of its opening five Serie A matches but Dušan Vlahovic has four goals in the four matches he’s played — having been rested in a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina on Saturday.

It’s the first competitive meeting between PSG and Juventus in 25 years.

When will PSG vs Juventus match will start?

PSG vs Real Madrid will be on Wednesday night in India, on 7 September 2022.

What time will the PSG vs Real Madrid match begin?

PSG vs Juventus will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday (Wednesday night in India).

Where is the match between PSG vs Real Madrid?

PSG vs Juventus will be played at Parc des Princes (Paris Saint Germain).

Where will the Champions League match between PSG and Real Madrid be broadcast in India?

The UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Real Madrid match?

PSG vs Juventus can be live-streamed on Sony LIV App & JioTV.

PSG vs Juventus Likely Starting XIs

PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos; Nuno Mendes, Marco Verratti, Renato Sanches, Achraf Hakimi; Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe.

Juventus: Mattia Perin; Mattia De Sciglio, Gleison Bremer, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo; Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Leandro Paredes; Filip Kostic, Juan Cuadrado; Dusan Vlahovic.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 06:12:07 pm
