PSG vs Juventus, UCL 2022 live updates: Will Allegri employ a more positive approach?

Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
By: Sports Desk
September 6, 2022 11:01:23 pm
PSG vs Juventus (PSG vs JUV) Live Football Score Streaming Online: PSG take on Juventus in their opening Champions League game on Tuesday with the duo having scored seven goals each on the domestic front while Lionel Messi has provided six assists. PSG have scored 24 goals in six league games but they are fully aware of the challenge they face against Juve, who have conceded only two goals since the start of the Serie A season. Galtier took over from Mauricio Pochettino during the close season and the Champions League is on top of his priority list but the Frenchman said there was no extra pressure ahead of his first game in charge with PSG on the European stage.

Live Blog

Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier has joked that his side would travel on a sand yacht for their Ligue 1 trips after the French champions were criticised for using a plane to get to Nantes last weekend. A senior French railway (SNCF) official tweeted: “Paris-Nantes is less than two hours by TGV (high speed train). I renew my proposal of a TGV offer adapted to your specifications, for our common interest: security, speed, services and eco-mobility.” Quizzed on the matter at a news conference on Monday on the eve of PSG’s Champions League group opener at home to Juventus, Galtier said with a smile: “I knew this question was coming. “This morning we talked about it with the company who organises our trips and we’re looking into travelling on sand yachts.”

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 11:01:23 pm