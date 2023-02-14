scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score: Lionel Messi set to start, Kylian Mbappe doubtful as PSG lock horns with BAY

PSG vs Bayern Munich Live, UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint Germain take on Bayern Munich, the team which cost them the UEFA Champions League Trophy back in the 2020 final.

By: Sports Desk
February 15, 2023 00:10 IST
PSG vs Bayern Live: Lionel Messi expected to startParis Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich Live Score: PSG lock horns with BAY in 1st leg of UCL RO16.

UEFA Champions League, PSG vs Bayern Munich Match Today Live Updates: A struggling Paris Saint Germain will take on a confident Bayern Munich in the Champions League RO16 first leg fixture at Parc des Princes. With their recent form nosediving after injuries to their top stars, PSG will look to arrest the slide against the German Bundesliga league leaders.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi who have been dealing with injuries were both named in the squad against Bayern but it’ll be interesting to see how coach Christophe Galtier picks his team, especially Mbappe who came back early from a thigh injury.

Without Messi, PSG looked toothless against Monaco in their last fixture with Neymar looking out of his depths against the fast counterattacking Les Monégasques ripped through the Ligue One leaders’ defence. Bayern, who are in hot form having won their last 3 games, will pose the same threat to the Parisans defence.

Live Blog

Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich Live Football Score Online and Updates: UEFA Champions League 2022-23, PSG vs BAY live action below.

00:10 (IST)15 Feb 2023
PSG vs BAY Live Score: Will Mbappe play tonight?

Lionel Messi looks likely to start against Bayern tonight while Kylian Mbappe, whose miraculous recovery enabled the Parisans to include him the the squad, might be brought on as the match progresses.

00:08 (IST)15 Feb 2023
PSG vs BAY Live Score: Bayern's honours over the years

UEFA club competition honours (runners-up in brackets): European Cup/UEFA Champions League (6): 1974, 1975, 1976, (1982), (1987), (1999), 2001, (2010), (2012), 2013, 2020, UEFA Cup (1): 1996, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (1): 1967, UEFA Super Cup (2): (1975), (1976), (2001), 2013, 2020, European/South American Cup (2): 1976, 2001

Domestic honours (most recent triumph in brackets): League title: 32 (2022), German Cup: 20 (2020)

00:05 (IST)15 Feb 2023
PSG vs BAY Live: PSG's bulging Trophy cabinet

UEFA club competition honours (runners-up in brackets): UEFA Champions League: (2020), UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (1): 1996, (1997), UEFA Super Cup: (1996), UEFA Intertoto Cup (1): 2001

Domestic honours (most recent triumph in brackets): League title: 10 (2022) French Cup: 14 (2021) League Cup: 9 (2020)

00:03 (IST)15 Feb 2023
UEFA Champions League Live: PSG Bayern's European trysts

Paris Saint Germain will also play their 15th match against Bayern (friendly and official matches), the 4th most frequent opponent of the Rouge et Bleu (excluding French clubs) behind FC Barcelona, SL Benfica Lisbon and Real Madrid CF (17 matches).

00:01 (IST)15 Feb 2023
Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich Live: Familiar foes

Only two European teams have crossed paths with the Rouge et Bleu more often in Europe: FC Barcelona (13 matches) and Real Madrid CF (12 matches), who will be caught up with tonight.

00:00 (IST)15 Feb 2023
PSG vs BAY Live Score: Head to head

Paris Saint-Germain will face Bayern Munich for the 12th time in European cups, with a record of 6 wins and 5 defeats.

23:59 (IST)14 Feb 2023
PSG vs BAY Live: Hello and Welcome

The Champions League finally returns after a long hiatus and we kick off the Round Of 16 stages with a bigge as Paris Saint germain take on Bayern Munich in Paris tonight. With both teams having lethal weapons in their arsenal, strap your seatbelts on, this will be a blockbuster encounter.  PSG will be hoping both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe can shake off their injury woes as the Bavarian Giants search for blood. Stay tuned for live updates here.

Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich (PSG vs BAY) UEFA Champions League 2022- 2023 Live Football Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:

Paris Saint Germain face Bayern Munich in the 1st leg of their RO16 tie.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain renew hostilities when they meet in the first leg of this year’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16. In 2020, Bayern had taken away PSG’s biggest chance of Champions League glory when they defeated them 1-0 in the final. Since then, PSG has had a modicum of revenge as they ended the German giant’s 6th UEFA crown defence in the quarterfinals in the 2021 season.

This season Bayern have been undefeated in the Champions League, having won all six matches in the Group Stage, topping the group. Meanwhile, PSG who are also yet to eat defeat in this edition, missed out on the top spot due to Benfica’s superior goal difference.

The two teams have met 12 times in this competition with the French champions trumping their German counterpart with 6 wins to 5 while one of the matches was a draw. PSG are always more lethal at home but seem to lose their way when playing away fixtures in the knockout stages. Case in point: That loss to Manchester united in 2019, to Barcelona in 2017 and more recently to Real Madrid in 2022. In all these games, PSG had a huge lead in the first leg, only to lose their heads in the second and concede goals, leading to their eventual elimination.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 23:56 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close