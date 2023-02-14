PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score: Lionel Messi set to start, Kylian Mbappe doubtful as PSG lock horns with BAY

UEFA Champions League, PSG vs Bayern Munich Match Today Live Updates: A struggling Paris Saint Germain will take on a confident Bayern Munich in the Champions League RO16 first leg fixture at Parc des Princes. With their recent form nosediving after injuries to their top stars, PSG will look to arrest the slide against the German Bundesliga league leaders.
Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi who have been dealing with injuries were both named in the squad against Bayern but it’ll be interesting to see how coach Christophe Galtier picks his team, especially Mbappe who came back early from a thigh injury.
Without Messi, PSG looked toothless against Monaco in their last fixture with Neymar looking out of his depths against the fast counterattacking Les Monégasques ripped through the Ligue One leaders’ defence. Bayern, who are in hot form having won their last 3 games, will pose the same threat to the Parisans defence.
Lionel Messi looks likely to start against Bayern tonight while Kylian Mbappe, whose miraculous recovery enabled the Parisans to include him the the squad, might be brought on as the match progresses.
Paris Saint Germain will also play their 15th match against Bayern (friendly and official matches), the 4th most frequent opponent of the Rouge et Bleu (excluding French clubs) behind FC Barcelona, SL Benfica Lisbon and Real Madrid CF (17 matches).
Only two European teams have crossed paths with the Rouge et Bleu more often in Europe: FC Barcelona (13 matches) and Real Madrid CF (12 matches), who will be caught up with tonight.
Paris Saint-Germain will face Bayern Munich for the 12th time in European cups, with a record of 6 wins and 5 defeats.
The Champions League finally returns after a long hiatus and we kick off the Round Of 16 stages with a bigge as Paris Saint germain take on Bayern Munich in Paris tonight. With both teams having lethal weapons in their arsenal, strap your seatbelts on, this will be a blockbuster encounter. PSG will be hoping both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe can shake off their injury woes as the Bavarian Giants search for blood. Stay tuned for live updates here.