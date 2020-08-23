PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League Final 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch UCL final

Champions League Final 2020 Live Stream: PSG vs Bayern

UEFA Champions League Final 2020, PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: Either Paris Saint-Germain will pick up the European Cup for the first time or Bayern Munich will become six-time winners of the continent’s premier competition when the Champions League final is played on Sunday.

After an unprecedented suspension of the competition, pandemic-enforced changes to the format and a switch of location for the final, the Champions League will conclude on Sunday, 425 days after the first game was played.

Bayern is a formidable attacking unit. While PSG has scored 25 goals in 10 games on the run to its first final, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry have netted 24 between them as part of Bayern’s overall haul of 42. With 15 goals and six assists in Europe, the 32-year-old Lewandowski is enjoying the career of his season. Only Cristiano Ronaldo — with 17 goals for Real Madrid in 2013-14 — has scored more in a Champions League campaign.

But PSG’s players haven’t got close to Lewandowski’s lethal qualities in front of goal. Mauro Icardi and Mbappe only have five goals each in the Champions League, although Mbappe has contributed five assists.

When is the Champions League final clash between PSG and Bayern Munich?

The Champions League final clash between PSG and Bayern Munich will be played on Sunday night (technically Monday), August 24, 2020.

Where is the Champions League final clash between PSG and Bayern Munich going to be held?

The Champions League final match between PSG and Bayern Munichg will be played at the Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

What time does the Champions League final match between PSG and Bayern Munich begin?

The Champions League final match between PSG and Bayern Munich will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League final?

The Champions League final match between PSG and Bayern Munich will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League final match between PSG and Bayern Munich?

The live streaming of the Champions League final match between PSG and Bayern Munich will be available on SonyLiv.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd