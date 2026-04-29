PSG vs Bayern Munich: Nine goals on a night football forgot to be complicated

Nine goals in 90 minutes. The scoreline tells you something. It doesn’t tell you everything.

What made Tuesday night at the Parc des Princes worth remembering wasn’t the volume of goals but the manner of them — teams playing through each other rather than around each other, forward lines treating the space behind the defensive line as their natural habitat. When they were drawn together in the semis, the goals they had scored to get there suggested something like this. It still had to be lived through to be believed.

The first half

Kane’s penalty in the 17th minute was the opening statement — composed, inevitable, the kind of finish that carries no visible effort. Kvaratskhelia answered seven minutes later, bursting down the left and curling one past Neuer with the conviction of a man who had seen the gap before the ball arrived.

Joao Neves put PSG ahead with a header in the 33rd — arriving at the back post at exactly the right moment, the kind of run that defensive lines lose in the noise of a crowded box. Olise levelled it four minutes before half time. He had four PSG players around him when he received the ball, drifting inside from the right. Any one of them could have closed him down. None of them did it quickly enough. The shot was low, precise, and struck with the certainty of someone who had already decided where it was going before the ball reached his foot. Four defenders, one outcome.

The penalty arrived on the stroke of half time. Whether it was one or not depended on where you were sitting. Inside the Parc des Princes, nobody was arguing. Three-two at the break. The crowd had barely sat down all evening. They didn’t sit down now.

Kvaratskhelia, then Dembele

The second half took about ten minutes to make five-two feel inevitable. Kvaratskhelia’s second was timed perfectly to meet the cross; Dembele’s, five minutes later, was the kind of finish that looks simple because the decision before it was not. Between them, Bayern barely touched the ball.

At five-two, Bayern looked finished. The scoreline had the feel of something that was going to get worse before the final whistle. Then Upamecano headed one back in the 64th minute and something shifted inside the stadium. Not panic, not yet — but the first stirring of it. A headed goal from a set piece, the most unglamorous way to score, and suddenly the crowd that had been celebrating was checking the clock.

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What followed were twenty minutes of the kind of football that reminds you why knockout matches at this stage of the Champions League occupy a category of their own. Bayern pressed. PSG tried to hold. The spaces that had been so freely available in the first hour began to close. And then Diaz happened.

Diaz’s finish

Liverpool let the Colombian go in January to fund new arrivals. Arne Slot’s side sit fourth in the Premier League, already eliminated from the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. On Tuesday night, watching Diaz work under the floodlights of the Parc des Princes, that January decision would have been difficult to sit with.

He had been a problem all evening — pressing the PSG backline until it buckled, winning the penalty that Kane converted in the 17th with a run that gave the defender no good options. His goal for five-four was the best of the night. Kane, playing provider from deep — a role that would have felt familiar from his Tottenham years — found Diaz’s path. The first touch took out Marquinhos. The feint took him out again, the Brazilian’s weight committed the wrong way, nothing left to do but watch. The finish was low and hard into the PSG net. Diaz didn’t break stride.

It was the 84th minute. Five-four. Bayern had come back from the dead and the Parc des Princes, which had been a place of celebration an hour earlier, was suddenly very quiet.

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That was how it ended. One leg played, one to go, everything still open. PSG and Bayern gave the game back to the people who watch it for reasons that have nothing to do with systems or set-pieces.

The second leg is in Munich. It will be hard to match this one. They will probably try.