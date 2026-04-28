PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and where to UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st leg Live

PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2026 Semifinal Live Streaming: Defending champions Paris St Germain host six-time champions Bayern Munich in the first leg of the 2025/26 Champions League semi-finals at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Bayern come into the match having confirmed a record-extending 35th Bundesliga title for themselves and remain on course to win a treble. However, their head coach Vincent Kompany won’t be in the technical area or anywhere near the team as he has been suspended.

Luis Enrique’s PSG are at full strength. They are appearing in their third straight semifinal and face a Bayern side who are yet to lose in any competition since Jan. 24 and scored 19 goals in the past five games. Ligue 1 leaders PSG also rested some first-teamers in a 3-0 win at Angers on Saturday and hope to have midfielders Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz ready to start alongside Joao Neves at Parc des Princes. Bayern’s Harry Kane, meanwhile, netted his 53rd goal of another prolific season on Saturday. Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said he would attend the game and Paris city hall was decked out in PSG’s colours.