PSG vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

UEFA Champions League 2020, PSG vs Atalanta Football Live Score Streaming: The UEFA Champions League action resumed last week and now the tournament progresses into its next level, which will be played in Lisbon, Portugal. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the remainder of the competition will be played in a single location and in a single-elimination knockout format.

Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain and Italian club Atalanta will kick-off the action, with PSG being rated as the favourites to make it to the final four for the first time. Neymar will be the key player for the French side with very little chances of Kylian Mbappe featuring in the contest.

Atalanta, on the other hand, started off the competition on a slow note, losing three group stage matches. However, the north Italian side did well as the tournament progressed to make it to knockout phase and now stands just two wins away from making it to the finals.

When is the Champions League quarterfinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta?

The Champions League quarterfinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta will be played on August 13, 2020.

Where is the Champions League quarterfinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta going to be held?

The Champions League quarterfinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta will be played at the Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

What time does the Champions League quarterfinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta begin?

The Champions League quarterfinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League quarterfinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta?

The Champions League quarterfinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League quarterfinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta?

The live streaming of the Champions League quarterfinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta will be available on SonyLiv.

