PSG vs Aston Villa Live Streaming, UEFA Super Cup: When and where to watch match live in India?

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup Football Match Live Streaming Online: Champions League holders Paris Saint Germain will face another English side in another UEFA Super Cup final when they clash with Europa League winners Aston Villa in Salzburg on Wednesday night. Last year, the French club had taken on Tottenham and had defeated them on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

This year, PSG won their second Champions League title after defeating Premier League champions Arsenal on penalties after the score was 1-1 after both regulation time and extra time, courtesy of goals from Kai Havertz for the Gunners and Ousmane Demebele for the Parisians.

Villa, meanwhile, thrashed SC Freiburg 3-0 in the Europa final, with goals coming from Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendía and Morgan Rogers. Villa, however, will be without their two goal scorers vs PSG due to Tielemans being sold to Manchester United and Morgan to Chelsea for the 2026/27 season.

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026 livestreaming details

When is the UEFA Super Cup match between PSG vs Aston Villa?

The UEFA Super Cup match between PSG vs Aston Villa will be played on August 13.

Where will the UEFA Super Cup match between PSG vs Aston Villa be held?

The UEFA Super Cup match between PSG vs Aston Villa will be held at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

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What time does the UEFA Super Cup match between PSG vs Aston Villa begin?

The UEFA Super Cup match between PSG vs Aston Villa will start at 12:30 AM IST (Thursday).

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the UEFA Super Cup match between PSG vs Aston Villa?

The UEFA Super Cup match between PSG vs Aston Villa will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

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How do I watch live streaming of the UEFA Super Cup match between PSG vs Aston Villa?

The UEFA Super Cup match between PSG vs Aston Villa can be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.