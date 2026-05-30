PSG vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch UCL Final Live telecast in India

Arsenal vs PSG Live Streaming, UCL Final 2026: The Gunners will face the defending champions in Budapest on Saturday. (AP Photo)

PSG vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Final Live Streaming: 20 years after their first and only shot at the UCL title, Arsenal will aim for European glory once again as they lock horns with defending champs Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025-26 Champions League final on Saturday night.

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The pressure of trying to ​deliver the Premier League title released, Arsenal are seeking a glittering double and proof they are firmly ‌part of Europe’s elite. With the pressure of trying to ​deliver the Premier League title now released, Arsenal are seeking a glittering double and proof they are firmly ‌part of Europe’s elite. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has built a spine to his side that might just be the perfect foil.