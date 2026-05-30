PSG vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch UCL Final Live telecast in India

PSG vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Final Live Streaming: 20 years after their first and only shot at the UCL title, Arsenal will aim for European glory once again as they lock horns with defending champs Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025-26 Champions League final on Saturday night.
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The pressure of trying to deliver the Premier League title released, Arsenal are seeking a glittering double and proof they are firmly part of Europe’s elite. With the pressure of trying to deliver the Premier League title now released, Arsenal are seeking a glittering double and proof they are firmly part of Europe’s elite. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has built a spine to his side that might just be the perfect foil.
At its base, goalkeeper David Raya has kept nine clean sheets in Arsenal’s 14-game unbeaten run to the final.
When and where is the Arsena vs PSG UCL Final being played?
The Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League (UCL) final will be played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, from 9:30 p.m. IST on Saturday.
How to watch the Arsenal vs PSG UCL Final Live in India?
The UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.
How to watch Arsenal vs PSG UCL Final live streaming in India?
Live streaming of the UEFA Champions League final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
(With agency inputs)