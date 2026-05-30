PSG vs Arsenal, Football UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Final Live Updates: ARS look for maiden title vs PSG

PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League LIVE: PSG take on ARS in the final of the Champions League.

PSG vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Final Live Scorecard Online Today Match: Both Paris Saint Germain and Arsenal are standing on the precipice of history as the champions of England and France go head to head at the Puskas Arena to crown the new champions of Europe. For PSG, they’ll be hoping to retain the title after winning it for the first time last year. For Arsenal, the Gunners will be looking for their first taste of the Champions League.

Both teams are coming into this match with a world of confidence with Arsenal just last week ending their 22-year drought for the Premier League title while PSG routed the competition in the Ligue One and cliched their 14th league title.

Story continues below this ad Arsenal are unbeaten in this competition this year with 10 wins and 3 draws while PSG have 9 wins, 2 losses and 4 draws. The French champions had a stuttering start to the campaign, finishing 11th after the group stage after which they had to play a play-off fixture while Arsenal finished the league stage on top of the table. FOLLOW LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES FROM PSG vs ARSENAL BELOW Live Updates May 30, 2026 06:58 PM IST PSG vs ARS Champions League LIVE: Hello and welcome After a grueling season of football, we are at last at the business end of Europe's elite competition, the UEFA Champions League. With just defending champions PSG and Arsenal the last sides who remain standing, history beckons. PSG will look to become the only side after Real Madrid to win the title in back to back seasons while Arsenal will be hoping to get their first taste of the golden chalice. We have a mouthwatering contest for you tonight. Sit back and enjoy. Ligue 1’s player of the year, forward Ousmane Dembele, played just 11 matches, while Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka featured in 25 games. (AP Photo) Champions League final: Less game time for stars may give PSG an edge vs Arsenal When Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) play Arsenal in the Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday, the defending champions will have fresher legs on the field at the Puskás Aréna because of less game time during the domestic campaign compared to their challengers. PSG’s fifth Ligue 1 title on the trot puts them a class apart, the gulf between them and the rest big enough for manager Luis Enrique to rest key players but still win silverware.

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