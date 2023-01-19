PSG vs Al Nassr-Al Hilal XI Live Score Updates: Messi starts against Ronaldo-led Saudi All-Stars

PSG vs Al Nassr-Al Hilal Saudi All-Star XI Live Score Board: Cristiano Ronaldo will play his first game in Saudi Arabia since signing for Al Nassr. The Portuguese international will lead the Saudi All Star XI in a friendly fixture against Paris Saint Germain in Riyadh. The game will mark the face off between La Liga rivals Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
For the two stars involved, fortunes have been contrasting over the last month or so. While Lionel Messi won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal were knocked out of the tournament during the quarter final stages.
Since his explosive interview to Piers Morgan, the 37-year-old was forced to leave the Manchester United during his second spell with the club. In search of a Champions League playing club, the five time Ballon D’or winner, Ronaldo eventually signed with Saudi club Al Nassr.
Follow PSG vs Al Nassr-Al Hilal Saudi All-Star XI Live Score and Updates below
PSG's famous front three - Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr - all start against the Saudi All-Stars.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have played against each other 36 times for club and country. This one has the least on the line, but as their potentially final meeting, may be the most special.
Ronaldo and Messi, who have dominated football's debate about the greatest of all time (GOAT) for the best part of 10 years, will face off on the pitch on Thursday for the first time since December 2020 when Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been directly involved in 1,894 goals combined at club level.
