PSG vs Al Nassr-Al Hilal XI Live Score Updates: Messi starts against Ronaldo-led Saudi All-Stars

PSG vs Al Nassr-Al Hilal Saudi All-Star XI Live Score Board: Cristiano Ronaldo will play his first game in Saudi Arabia since signing for Al Nassr. The Portuguese international will lead the Saudi All Star XI in a friendly fixture against Paris Saint Germain in Riyadh. The game will mark the face off between La Liga rivals Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

For the two stars involved, fortunes have been contrasting over the last month or so. While Lionel Messi won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal were knocked out of the tournament during the quarter final stages.

Since his explosive interview to Piers Morgan, the 37-year-old was forced to leave the Manchester United during his second spell with the club. In search of a Champions League playing club, the five time Ballon D’or winner, Ronaldo eventually signed with Saudi club Al Nassr.

Follow PSG vs PSG vs Al Nassr-Al Hilal Saudi All-Star XI Live Score and Updates below