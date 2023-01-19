scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
PSG vs Al Nassr-Al Hilal XI Live Score Updates: Messi starts against Ronaldo-led Saudi All-Stars

PSG vs Al Nassr-Al Hilal Saudi All-Star XI Match Live Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the home side against a Lionel Messi featuring Paris side.

By: Sports Desk
January 19, 2023 22:15 IST
PSG vs Saudi All-Star XIRonaldo vs Messi Today Match Live Score: Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG in Riyadh.

PSG vs Al Nassr-Al Hilal Saudi All-Star XI Live Score Board: Cristiano Ronaldo will play his first game in Saudi Arabia since signing for Al Nassr. The Portuguese international will lead the Saudi All Star XI in a friendly fixture against Paris Saint Germain in Riyadh. The game will mark the face off between La Liga rivals Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

For the two stars involved, fortunes have been contrasting over the last month or so. While Lionel Messi won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal were knocked out of the tournament during the quarter final stages.

Since his explosive interview to Piers Morgan, the 37-year-old was forced to leave the Manchester United during his second spell with the club. In search of a Champions League playing club, the five time Ballon D’or winner, Ronaldo eventually signed with Saudi club Al Nassr.

Follow PSG vs PSG vs Al Nassr-Al Hilal Saudi All-Star XI Live Score and Updates below

Live Blog

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Live: Follow PSG vs Al Nassr-Al Hilal Saudi All-Star XI Football Match Live Below

22:13 (IST)19 Jan 2023
PSG vs Al Nassr-Al Hilal XI Live: Lineups are in, Messi starts!

PSG's famous front three - Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr - all start against the Saudi All-Stars.

22:09 (IST)19 Jan 2023
PSG vs Al Nassr-Al Hilal XI Live: Final chapter in storied rivalry

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have played against each other 36 times for club and country. This one has the least on the line, but as their potentially final meeting, may be the most special.

22:03 (IST)19 Jan 2023
PSG vs Al Nassr-Al Hilal XI Live: Messi & co arrive for special friendly
21:46 (IST)19 Jan 2023
PSG vs Al-Nassr Live: GOAT debate to be settled tonight?

Ronaldo and Messi, who have dominated football's debate about the greatest of all time (GOAT) for the best part of 10 years, will face off on the pitch on Thursday for the first time since December 2020 when Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been directly involved in 1,894 goals combined at club level. 

Image

21:45 (IST)19 Jan 2023
PSG vs Al-Nassr Live: The rivalry resumes

A new chapter in the celebrated rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will unfurl on Thursday when they meet in an exhibition match as the Portugal forward gears up for his first game in Saudi Arabia since joining Al Nassr.

21:33 (IST)19 Jan 2023
PSG vs Al-Nassr Live: Hello and Welcome

Cristiano Ronaldo will captain the all-star Saudi league side that will face Lionel Messi's PSG in a friendly tonight. All the eyes of football fans around the world will be on this game. Stay tuned for live updates.

Image

Follow PSG vs Al-Nassr Match Live Score: Friendly clash featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi facing off in Riyadh.
PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set to renew their rivalry

psg vs al nassr, psg vs al nassr live, psg vs saudi all star live, psg vs al nassr live score, messi vs ronaldo live, lionel messi vs cristiano ronaldo live score, al nassr vs psg match live, al nassr vs psg live score, al nassr match today, psg vs al nassr match score, psg vs al nassr in india, ronaldo vs messi match, ronaldo vs messi 2023, football live score Ronaldo's presentation at Al-Nassr on left(FILE) and Lionel Messi with the World Cup on right. (Reuters)

Saudi businessman buys football’s most expensive ticket, pays £2.2m to see Ronaldo-Messi match

Ahead of Saudi All-Star XI and PSG’s friendly match on Thursday, a Saudi businessman buys football’s most expensive ticket in history to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lock horns.

As per The Sun’s report, a VIP ticket was made available with the starting bid placed at £220,000 while Musharraf bin Ahmed Al-Ghamdi offered a whopping £2.2m and sealed the deal.

The ticket is said to be the most expensive in the history of soccer and it will give the businessman a chance to meet football stars Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and K Mbappe.

The VIP ticket is a part of a fundraising campaign launched by Turki Al-Sheikh, the head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority in order to donate funds to Saudi Arabia’s Ehsan charity fund. (READ MORE)

