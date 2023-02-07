scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
PSG under investigation over alleged undeclared labour

"Following a complaint received on Dec. 13, 2022, an investigation was opened on Jan. 16, 2023 on the grounds of undeclared work," the office told Reuters.

General view as the Paris St Germain emblem is seen ahead of the press conference. (Reuters)

Paris St Germain are under investigation by French prosecutors over alleged undeclared labour, the Paris prosecutors’ office said on Tuesday.

The complaint was launched by Tunisian national Hicham Bouajila, who said he worked for the club’s president Nasser al Khelaifi as an advisor, his lawyer, Bertrand Repolt, told Reuters.

Bouajila alleges he was only paid sporadically through a Doha-based tennis academy.

“He was never employed by PSG,” the Ligue 1 club were quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe.

French champions PSG did not respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 20:38 IST
