Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

PSG to explore alternatives as Paris mayor says Parc des Princes not for sale

The stadium, owned by the Paris city council, has been PSG's home since they entered France's top division in 1974.

General view inside the stadium. (Reuters)
PSG to explore alternatives as Paris mayor says Parc des Princes not for sale
French champions Paris St Germain said they will explore “alternative options” for their home stadium after Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said the Parc des Princes was not for sale.

The stadium, owned by the Paris city council, has been PSG’s home since they entered France’s top division in 1974.

French media reported that Ligue 1 side PSG put forward an offer to buy the Parc des Princes in November last year. In an interview with Marca at the time, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said the club did not feel welcome at the stadium.

“… the Parc des Princes is not for sale. And it will not be sold. This is a firm and definitive position,” Hidalgo told Le Parisien in an interview published on Saturday, when asked for her position on a potential sale of the stadium.

“It is an exceptional heritage for Parisians. But of course we need to accompany PSG with their desire and need to renovate, increase the capacity and modernise the Parc des Princes…”

In 2013, PSG reached an agreement with the Paris City Council to extend their lease until 2043, following which they completed a 75 million euro ($81.21 million) upgrade of the stadium over the course of three years.

“It is surprising and disappointing to hear that the Mayor of Paris is taking a position which, effectively, will force PSG … from the Parc des Princes while also … adding tens of millions of euros to the taxpayer burden to maintain the structure of the building…,” a PSG spokesperson told Reuters.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 09:54 IST
My Dear Students: Professional relationships can be less forgiving

