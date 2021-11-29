scorecardresearch
Monday, November 29, 2021
PSG star Neymar out for up to 8 weeks with sprained ankle

He also tore ligaments in his ankle, PSG said in a statement on Monday.

By: AP |
Updated: November 29, 2021 10:18:19 pm
NeymarPSG's Neymar is carried off the pitch by medical staff on a stretcher after an injury during the French League One soccer between Saint-Etienne and Paris Saint Germain, in Saint-Etienne, central France, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be out for up to eight weeks with a sprained left ankle.

Neymar was taken off on a stretcher during the French league leader’s 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

He also tore ligaments in his ankle, PSG said in a statement on Monday.

It is the latest in a long list of injuries.

Neymar was stretchered off last December with a left ankle injury.

Since joining PSG in 2017 for a world record 222 million euros ($250 million), he has also had rib, groin and adductor injuries as well as breaking his right foot in February 2018.

