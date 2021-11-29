PSG star Neymar out for up to 8 weeks with sprained ankle

Updated: November 29, 2021 10:18:19 pm
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be out for up to eight weeks with a sprained left ankle.
Neymar was taken off on a stretcher during the French league leader’s 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.
He also tore ligaments in his ankle, PSG said in a statement on Monday.
Le point médical @Aspetar
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) November 29, 2021
It is the latest in a long list of injuries.
Neymar was stretchered off last December with a left ankle injury.
Since joining PSG in 2017 for a world record 222 million euros ($250 million), he has also had rib, groin and adductor injuries as well as breaking his right foot in February 2018.
