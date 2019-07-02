Toggle Menu
PSG sign midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla on a five-year-deal

The Spanish attacking midfielder, Pablo Sarabia had 23 goals and 17 assists for Sevilla in all competitions including Europa League qualifiers last season.

Pablo Sarabia was the only Spanish player to reach double figures for both goals (12) and assists (13) in LaLiga in 2018-19. (Source: Twitter/@PSG_inside)

French side Paris St Germain have signed midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 champions said on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for a move away from the club by Brazilian star Neymar.

Financial details of Sarabia’s deal were not disclosed, but Spanish media reported that the 27-year-old was signed for around €20 million.

Media reports suggested that the signing may herald a move out by PSG’s Brazilian star Neymar, who has been widely linked with a move back to Barcelona.

“We are delighted to announce Pablo Sarabia, the 27-year-old attacking midfielder from Sevilla, has signed a five-year contract with PSG,” the Parisian club said in a statement.

