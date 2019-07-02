PSG sign midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla on a five-year-deal

French side Paris St Germain have signed midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 champions said on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for a move away from the club by Brazilian star Neymar.

🆕 ✍️🇪🇸 We are delighted to announce @Pablosarabia92, the 27-year-old attacking midfielder from @SevillaFC_ENG, has signed a five year contract with @PSG_English! 📷 🎥 You can catch Pablo’s arrival on Friday on https://t.co/E6vTM9jbI5#WelcomeSarabia 🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/m3eU9Hy4JK — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 2, 2019

Financial details of Sarabia’s deal were not disclosed, but Spanish media reported that the 27-year-old was signed for around €20 million.

The Spanish attacking midfielder had 23 goals and 17 assists for Sevilla in all competitions including Europa League qualifiers last season.

Media reports suggested that the signing may herald a move out by PSG’s Brazilian star Neymar, who has been widely linked with a move back to Barcelona.

“We are delighted to announce Pablo Sarabia, the 27-year-old attacking midfielder from Sevilla, has signed a five-year contract with PSG,” the Parisian club said in a statement.