Follow Us:
Sunday, May 31, 2020
COVID19

PSG sign Mauro Icardi on permanent deal

Argentine Mauro Icardi, 27, joined PSG in September from Inter Milan on a season-long loan with a buy-out option.

By: Reuters | Paris | Updated: May 31, 2020 5:45:42 pm
psg Mauro Icardi has been competing for a place in the team with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, PSG’s all-time top scorer, whose contract expires on June 30. (File Photo/PSG)

French champions Paris St Germain have signed striker Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal from Inter Milan, the Serie A club said on Sunday.

Argentine Icardi, 27, joined PSG in September on a season-long loan with a buy-out option.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces the transfer of Mauro Icardi to Paris Saint-Germain FC: the striker, born in 1993, has permanently moved to the French club,” Inter said in a statement.

“The club thanks the player for the six seasons he spent with us and wishes him the best for his future professional career.”

Icardi scored 20 goals in 31 matches in all competitions before the season was officially concluded on April 30 with 10 games remaining due to the Covid-19 crisis.

He has been competing for a place in the side with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, PSG’s all-time top scorer, whose contract expires on June 30.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Rohit Sharma, Neeraj Chopra, Anjum Moudgil recommended for Khel Ratna awards
Rohit Sharma, Neeraj Chopra, Anjum Moudgil recommended for Khel Ratna awards
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 31: Latest News