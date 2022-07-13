scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

PSG reject offer to sign Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

PSG rejected the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after talks between president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the player's agent Jorge Mendes.

By: Sports Desk |
July 13, 2022 5:53:10 pm
psg ronaldoPSG have turned down the offer to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. (Twitter/AP)

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly rejected the chance to sign Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo after being offered to the club by his agent Jorge Mendes.

Ronaldo, who has reportedly asked for a release from Old Trafford, wants to compete for trophies, though there are few clubs who could afford his astronomical £500,000-a-week salary.

However, even for a club like PSG that has the financial might, financial fair play rules coupled with the high salaries of other stars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe made the move almost impossible.

Hence, the club rejected the opportunity after talks between president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the player’s agent Jorge Mendes.

Earlier, Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag insisted that he wants his No.7 to remain with the club.

“We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it,” Ten Hag said. “I’m looking forward to working with him. I have read [that he wants to leave], but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together.

“I spoke with him before this issue came up, I had a conversation with him and I had a good talk. That is between Cristiano and me. What I can confirm is we had a really good conversation together.”

