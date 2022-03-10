PSG president storms into referee’s room, breaks equipment after Real Madrid beat PSG: Reports

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi was in a foul mood after his team lost to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP Photo)

After PSG suffered a dramatic loss against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last night, their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi went to the locker room reportedly “hitting and yelling while looking for the referees.

As reported by Spanish journalist Rubén Cañizares from ABC Deportes, Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo were unhappy about Karim Benzema’s challenge on PSG goalkeeper that led to Madrid’s opener.

After the match, the president came down to the referee’s room and had an obnoxious conversation with the officials and allegedly broke officiating equipment in anger, and threatened to kill the man who was recording the incident.

His outburst was also documented in the referee’s report, as he “behaved aggressively and tried to enter the referee’s dressing room. When the referee asked them to leave, the president hit a piece of the assistant’s equipment, breaking it. Things went so bad that the police were called in and Al-Khelaifi’s bodyguards got involved.

According to Marca, Al-Khelaifi’s behaviour was recorded by a Real Madrid employee, who will likely send the footage to UEFA, who have asked Real Madrid to submit their recordings.

Earlier, Karim Benzema scored a hat trick in less than 20 minutes in the second half on Wednesday as Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Madrid reached the last eight for the second straight season after consecutive eliminations in the round of 16, while PSG failed to live up to the massive expectations after adding Lionel Messi to its star-studded team this season.

PSG, seeking its first Champions League title, had advanced past the Round of 16 the last two seasons, losing the final to Bayern Munich in 2020 and being eliminated by Manchester City in the semifinals in 2021. Madrid eliminated PSG at this stage in 2018 en route to its third straight title in the competition.

