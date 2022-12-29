The new Mbappe? It’s 17-year-old Eliesse Ben Seghir

Seventeen year old Eliesse Ben Seghir might be the next Kylian Mbappe according to BTSport.com, after he bagged a brace for AS Monaco including an incredible winner on his Ligue1 debut.

The eye-popping brace, including a late winner, came during Monaco’s clash with Auxerre in the French top flight.

Ben Seghir, of Moroccan descent but a French international at youth level, was introduced at half time for captain Wissam Ben-Yedder, with Monaco on a 1-1 deadlock.

Not a bad way to introduce yourself to Ligue 1! 🌟 17-year-old Eliesse Ben Seghir comes off the bench for Monaco and scores a debut goal to put them ahead 📈 pic.twitter.com/5O9q7YxEdT — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 28, 2022

“The 17-year-old took just 13 minutes to make his mark on senior club football, latching onto a pass on the left side of the penalty area to fire home and hand his side a win. A new AS Monaco star may have been born as Eliesse Ben Seghir marked his Ligue 1 debut with a fantastic brace, including a late winner, during their clash with Auxerre in the French top flight, ” BTSport wrote.

“Cutting in from the left flank on his right foot, he found the corner from all of 25 yards out to hand his side a much needed victory on the road, and ensuring his place in the history books in the proces.”

His dream debut saw him become the second youngest ever player to score two goals in a Ligue 1 game, following in the footsteps of French legend Thierry Henry, according to BT. “By contrast, current French superstar Kylian Mbappe only managed the feat at the ripe old age of 18 years and three months, though his first goal in Monaco colours came over a year back.

BT added: “It means that Monaco’s reputation for unearthing young gems continues despite the departure of famed head of recruitment Luis Campos, who has since left to join Paris Saint Germain, while it also points to the continuing conveyer belt of talent set to be available to the national team in the years to come.