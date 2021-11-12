scorecardresearch
Friday, November 12, 2021
PSG player released in probe into attack on teammate

No charges have been filed but the investigation will continue, the prosecutor's office said. No other details were released.

By: AP | Paris |
November 12, 2021 1:54:31 pm
PSG , Paris Saint Germain, Aminata Diallo, Midfielder, French police, Sports News, Indian Express

French police has released Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo from custody without charge but are still investigating an attack on one of her teammates, prosecutors said. Diallo and one other person were detained for questioning Wednesday about an attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui last week, according to the Versailles prosecutor’s office. Both were released Thursday pending further investigation. The second person was not identified.

No charges have been filed but the investigation will continue, the prosecutor’s office said. No other details were released. Hamraoui and Diallo, both midfielders, play for PSG and France’s national team. PSG condemned the attack and said it will work with Versailles police to clarify what happened.

Several French media reports said Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and another teammate, who was not identified. Broadcaster BFM TV reported that Diallo was driving them back when several people wearing masks attacked, and that Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and needed stitches to her hands and legs.

Diallo started in midfield for PSG on Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League. Hamraoui rejoined PSG in the offseason from Barcelona, which beat PSG in the Champions League semifinals last season. She previously played for PSG from 2012-16, the year Diallo joined from Guingamp.

