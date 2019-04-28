Toggle Menu
Neymar lashes out at a fan while collecting French Cup runners-up medal, watch videohttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/psg-neymar-lashes-out-at-a-fan-while-collecting-french-cup-runners-up-medal-video-5699124/

Neymar lashes out at a fan while collecting French Cup runners-up medal, watch video

Videos of Neymar lashing out at a fan went viral after Paris Saint Germain suffered a shock defeat in the French Cup final to Rennes.

Neymar sits on the bench after losing the French Cup final between Rennes and Paris Saint Germain. (Source: AP)

A day after Neymar was handed a three-game Champions League suspension, the Brazilian landed himself in hot water again as videos of him lashing out at a fan in Paris Saint Germain’s French Cup final defeat went viral.

The incident happened when Neymar, who played full 90 minutes plus extra-time against Rennes in the French Cup final, used his right hand to push a fan’s phone away while going to collect his loser’s medal. He then exchanged some words with the man before attempting to catch his chin.

Walking behind him, 19-year old Moussa Diaby removed Neymar’s hand quickly to difuse the matter. The fan also posted the video from the very phone Neymar tried to push away. He captioned it with a European slang for a punch, saying, “Neymar who gave me a potato.”

This comes a day after he was award three-match Champions League ban after he called the video assistant referee system a ‘disgrace’ for awarding Manchester United a decisive last-gap penalty. The English team advanced into the quarter-finals on away goals.

Rennes rallied from two goals down to beat Ligue 1 champions 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Kylian Mbappe was sent off two minutes before the end of the extra period, depriving PSG of a key asset for the shootout.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Norwich City seal promotion to Premier League after three years
2 Serie A: Roma beat Cagliari to move into top four
3 Stade Rennes stun PSG to win French Cup on penalties