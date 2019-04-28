Neymar lashes out at a fan while collecting French Cup runners-up medal, watch video

A day after Neymar was handed a three-game Champions League suspension, the Brazilian landed himself in hot water again as videos of him lashing out at a fan in Paris Saint Germain’s French Cup final defeat went viral.

The incident happened when Neymar, who played full 90 minutes plus extra-time against Rennes in the French Cup final, used his right hand to push a fan’s phone away while going to collect his loser’s medal. He then exchanged some words with the man before attempting to catch his chin.

Neymar punches a fan after PSG lose to Rennes. What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/lHNF94GNrt — Phil (@oleexcellence) 28 April 2019

Neymar punching a football fan ??#PSG pic.twitter.com/YVXvRhjPVq — All About Football (@Insta_Stories12) 28 April 2019

Walking behind him, 19-year old Moussa Diaby removed Neymar’s hand quickly to difuse the matter. The fan also posted the video from the very phone Neymar tried to push away. He captioned it with a European slang for a punch, saying, “Neymar who gave me a potato.”

This comes a day after he was award three-match Champions League ban after he called the video assistant referee system a ‘disgrace’ for awarding Manchester United a decisive last-gap penalty. The English team advanced into the quarter-finals on away goals.

Rennes rallied from two goals down to beat Ligue 1 champions 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Kylian Mbappe was sent off two minutes before the end of the extra period, depriving PSG of a key asset for the shootout.