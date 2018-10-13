Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
French authorities probe match-fixing claims in PSG’s Champions League match

ARJEL, the body in charge of regulating online gambling in France, said it did not notice any suspicious bets on the game.

By: AP | Paris | Published: October 13, 2018 12:11:35 am

French authorities are reportedly investigating claims of match-fixing surrounding a Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade. (AP/File Photo) 

French authorities are reportedly investigating claims of match-fixing surrounding a Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade after UEFA warned them of a possible manipulation of the result.

L’Equipe newspaper reports that a Red Star official is suspected of betting 5 million euros ($5.8 million) on Red Star losing by five goals. PSG won the game 6-1. France’s financial prosecutor’s office declined to comment on the report. According to L’Equipe, the prosecutor’s office was alerted by UEFA days before the Oct. 3 game at the Parc des Princes.

ARJEL, the body in charge of regulating online gambling in France, told the newspaper it did not notice any suspicious bets on the game.

