Marco Verratti replaces €10,000 stolen computer to help disabled child

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti answered to disabled boy’s plea. (Source: File) PSG midfielder Marco Verratti answered to disabled boy’s plea. (Source: File)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti reportedly gave a generation donation of €10,000 to replace a stolen computer to help out a nine-year-old disabled child. As per a report from the Italian football news website, Football Italia, the 25-year old footballer read the appeal which was sent out by the boy’s father after a couple of burglaries in the school saw thieves stealing away computers, projectors and special equipment which allowed the boy Andrea D’Osso to communicate with school teachers and his fellow classmates.

The report adds that the Italian international saw the appeal from Andrea’s father Gianluca, in which he requested for a return of the computer equipment which had a specially tailored software to meet the needs of his son.

The Italian newspaper Corriere di Bologna discovered that the anonymous benefactor who replaced the expensive equipment was Verratti. The footballer called up the school and wired over €10,000 to the school. Speaking to the reporters, the boy’s father Gianluca said that he personally gave his gratitude to the PSG star over the phone.

“I thanked him personally over the phone. We said that, when we have the chance, we’ll find a way for him to meet Andrea. It’d be an honour for us,” he was quoted as saying by Football Italia.

Verratti has been a crucial playmaker for PSG since he joined the club from Pescara in 2012. In six years, he has made 156 appearances for the French club. He also made his senior team debut in international football for Italy in 2012 and has made 25 appearances since then.

