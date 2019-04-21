PSG clinch eighth Ligue 1 title

Paris St Germain claimed their eighth Ligue 1 without kicking a ball on Sunday after second-placed Lille were held to a goalless draw at Toulouse.

PSG have 81 points after 32 games and cannot be caught as they lead Lille, who have played one more game, by 16 points with five games remaining.

Thomas Tuchel’s side host Monaco later on Sunday.

It is the capital side’s sixth top flight title in the last seven seasons.

PSG are on course for a domestic double as they face Stade Rennais in the French Cup final next Saturday.

Lille dominated at Toulouse but had a Thiago Mendes goal disallowed on the hour and never managed the break the deadlock.

Lille lead third-placed Olympique Lyonnais by six points.

The top three qualify for the Champions League with the third-placed team having to go through the third qualifying round to take part in the group stage.

PSG will be hoping to celebrate their title triumph with victory over struggling Monaco later on Sunday after picking up only one point from their last three matches.