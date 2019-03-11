PSG keen to react like champions, says Thomas Tuchel

Paris St Germain must react like champions after being knocked out of the Champions League last week as they face a trip to Dijon and a home game against bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Monday.

PSG were eliminated from the Champions League on away goals by Manchester United after a 3-1 home defeat that followed their 2-0 win at Old Trafford in the last-16 tie.

The Ligue 1 title is virtually in the bag as they have 71 points from 26 games, 14 ahead of second-placed Lille who have played two more games.

“It’s the essence of sport to be able to swallow tough things up,” Tuchel told a news conference on the eve of the Dijon game.

“The team, the staff and myself want to show that we can react like champions.”

The PSG players received a cool reception from their fans when they resumed training on Sunday, four days after becoming the first team in Europe’s premier club competition to be knocked out after winning an opening leg 2-0 away from home.

They will be without German midfielder Julian Draxler for several weeks due to a muscle problem and striker Edinson Cavani, on his way back from injury, has been left out of the squad.

PSG play Dijon on Tuesday and host Marseille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.