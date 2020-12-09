PSG, Istanbul Basaksehir players walk off after alleged racism by match official

PSG, Istanbul Basaksehir left the pitch after accusations of racism in their game. (AP/Screengrab)

The Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir has been interrupted after players walked off the field on Tuesday after alleging a fourth official used a racial slur against an assistant coach.

PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir has been suspended following an alleged racist incident involving the 4th official towards Istanbul’s assistant manager. pic.twitter.com/mLIkZiPK7u — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 8, 2020

Players from the Turkish team were furious after assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card by the match referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania at Parc des Princes, saying that the fourth official had used a racial term against Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off.

So this is what happened in the PSG vs Istanbul game pic.twitter.com/WOEXG54ypj — ‏ً (@lfcvxnz) December 8, 2020

Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba demanded that the fourth official — Sebastian Coltescu of Romania — explain himself.

While PSG players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also demanded an explanation. Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk said “you are racist” to Coltescu.

Demba Ba responding to what was said by the fourth official in PSG vs Basaksehir. The fourth official reportedly called the Istanbul assistant manager, Pierre Webo “This Black guy”.

Shocking scenes! #UCL #ChampionsLeague #PSGIBFK pic.twitter.com/1P4yWyYgJj — Ali (@RoyMustang786) December 8, 2020

The scored was 0-0 when the incident took place about 15 minutes into the match.

Later on, UEFA, in a statement said that match between Paris and Istanbul will restart with a new fourth official.

“Following an alleged incident involving the fourth official, the match was temporarily suspended. After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different fourth official,” said the statement.

“UEFA will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course.”

