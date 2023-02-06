PSG ‘having conversations with Messi about contract extension’, Barcelona comeback may not happen

“Calm down.” Those were the two words Lionel Messi uttered to the Paris Saint Germain sports advisor Luis Campos at halftime against Montpellier. With no Mbappe or Neymar in the squad, the Parisians relied on their World Cup winning forward to guide them to a win in Ligue 1.

“I remember what I said to Messi at halftime against Montpellier: ‘You have to lead everyone else’. He replied: ‘Calm down’. And he had an exceptional second half,” Campos told Mundo Deportivo.

Messi scored in a 3-1 win for the visitors to further solidify their case for the domestic title after a couple of hiccups since the league’s resumption post World Cup that included a 3-1 defeat to Racing Club de Lens. In light of his recent performance, the questions on his future at the club have been asked. Messi joined PSG in the summer of 2021 on a two-year deal and with his contract set to expire, Campos has now revealed that the club is working on an extension.

“Right now, we’re having conversations with Messi about his contract extension. I’d like to keep him in the project, I’m not going to hide it. We’re talking right now to achieve this goal and continue having him with us,” the PSG sports advisor confessed.

Messi joined PSG from Barcelona after the latter failed to offer him a contract owing to financial crisis from extravagant expenditure on transfer markets and player wages over the past few seasons leading to enormous debts.

The Argentina captain is the reason why PSG are still confident of the upcoming few games despite French star Kylian Mbappe being ruled out of action due to injury.

“Losing Kylian is of course very hard. I saw him very sad after the injury, but I also saw him working to speed up his recovery as soon as possible. That is the personality of the winners,” Campos said.

On the third player who completes the French club’s ultimate forward trio, the PSG sports advisor added, “Since my arrival at PSG I have not had any criticism to make of Neymar. He is always punctual and has a good disposition. This Neymar is an incredible Neymar”

However, Campos is well aware that for PSG to achieve their first ever Champions League title aside from domestic success, it’ll take more than their front three.

“The stars alone cannot win a trophy. They can win one match, two or a few, but they need others, harmony. We have made a lot of progress, but we must continue to do so”.