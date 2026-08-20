Why PSG’s first game of the season was shifted from Parc des Princes

PSG's celebrate after the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (AP Photo)

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain’s (PSG) season opener against Stade Rennais, which was set to take place in their home ground of Parc des Princes was shifted to Roazhon Park, their opponents home due to damage to the champion’s pitch following a heatwave this summer.

“The latest heatwave, following a series of successive and exceptional heatwaves that have affected the Paris region this summer, has significantly accelerated the deterioration of the pitch at the Parc des Princes. The pitch is now severely damaged, just days before the Paris Saint-Germain – Stade Rennais match scheduled for Sunday, August 23 at 8:45 p.m. as part of the first matchday of Ligue 1,” the club said in a statement.