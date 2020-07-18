French government’s relaxed restrictions allow PSG fans back in the stands

PSG fans at the friendly match. (Source: Reuters) PSG fans at the friendly match. (Source: Reuters)

Romain Ducret, a 17-year-old supporter of French club Paris St Germain, clutched in his hand a document that soccer fans all over Europe dream of having: a ticket to watch a top-flight soccer game in the flesh.

Ducret, and his friend and fellow fan, Lucas Pose, were waiting outside the club’s stadium in western Paris on Friday for a friendly match between PSG and Belgian side Waasland-Beveren.

They were among the 5,000 fans given special dispensation — despite the COVID-19 epidemic — to attend.

“I’ve missed this like crazy. It’s going to be so great,” Ducret, his face covered by a surgical mask, said as he waited for kick-off.

Top-flight teams in Europe’s biggest soccer leagues, in Germany, Spain, and England, are playing to empty stands with no fans allowed inside. Die-hard supporters have to make do with watching on television or over the Internet.

In France, the regular top-flight season has already been cancelled because of the pandemic.

Still, some friendlies are going ahead, and a limited number of fans are being allowed in since the French government relaxed restrictions on public gatherings.

The 5,000 fans at Friday night’s game are a long way from the 48,000 capacity of the Parc des Princes stadium.

But Pose, who like his friend Ducret was dressed in a PSG replica shirt, felt even a small number of supporters would spice up the atmosphere of the match.

“Abroad, with Barca, with Real (Madrid), we see the league without fans,” said the 17-year-old, referring to two of Spain’s top sides. “It just doesn’t have the same flavour. But here, we’ll have football again.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.