PSG fans criticize Neymar Jr for poker tournament participation after team’s loss to Bayern

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) fans were unhappy with the team’s star player Neymar Jr participating in a poker competition after the side’s first-leg 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round Of 16.

The 31-year-old was seen at the European Poker Tour Paris that took place at the Porte Maillot, at the Hyatt Regency Étoile in Paris. Neymar in the past has been known to participate in Poker competitions even in Las Vegas.

Technical director of the Parisian team, Christophe Galtier when asked about it said, “I told him what I thought, Ney has the right on his day off, to recover, to play poker, he is passionate,”.

Neymar the poker player

Neymar is well known for his antiques on the football pitch. He has a unique way of riling the opponents and displaying all sorts of showboating on the pitch.

However, when it comes to poker there seems to be another Neymar that the football world is not aware of. “I saw him at the side tables before joining us and he seemed rather introverted to me. He is not someone who is going to talk a lot and be very open,” a famous poker player from France Thomas Eychenne said in an interview with RMC Sport.

“We’re talking about Neymar! The notoriety he has… Every time he goes on a trip, there are bodyguards and people who take care of him”, describes another famous poker player Julien Sitbon

Stibon further adds, “He has a team that takes care of him. He has his brother. It’s a small group of six, seven or eight people who are always together around him.”

“He is quite solid and competent for the few times I have played against him, twice for 20 or 30 minutes,” said Sitbon

Sitbon also further invited Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappe to try their luck.

“It’s a pleasure because he’s still Neymar, one of the great stars of world football and an important player for PSG. We’re all happy to have him at the table. And if Messi or Kylian also wants to come and play, they’re welcome!” he said