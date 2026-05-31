PSG crowned UEFA Champions League winners; Arsenal crumble in penalty shootout

Paris Saint-Germain refuses to let go of Europe. In a final of brutal margins and collapsing legs, the defending champions outlasted Arsenal 4-3 on penalties to retain the Champions League and confirmed their place at the summit of the game.

Twice winners in a row, PSG held their nerve as Arsenal’s unbeaten European run finally cracked under pressure. Eberechi Eze’s miss opened the door, and Gabriel blazed the decisive kick high into the Budapest night, sending it into the stands as silence swallowed the Arsenal end. As PSG players sprinted onto the pitch in celebration, Gabriel dropped to his knees in tears, surrounded by heartbreak, while navy blue shirts swarmed the turf in scenes of pure triumph.

For much of the evening, which ended 1-1 after extra time, Mikel Arteta’s side looked destined to complete the greatest achievement in the club’s history. Kai Havertz’s early strike gave Arsenal a precious advantage and appeared to put them on course for Champions League glory. Yet after spending much of the match defending their lead, the Gunners were eventually punished as Ousmane Dembélé converted a second-half penalty to drag PSG level and force extra time.

The scoreline reflected a fascinating tactical battle between two elite sides pursuing European football’s biggest prize. Arsenal enjoyed the better start and struck with clinical efficiency, while PSG gradually established territorial control before finally finding a route back into the contest.

The opening stages could hardly have gone better for Arteta. Arsenal settled quickly despite the magnitude of the occasion and carried a threat whenever they broke forward. Their reward arrived early when Leandro Trossard, pressing the PSG midfield surged, forced an error and ricocheted off the Trossars into space on the left flank.. Havertz reacted first, drove forward and beat the PSG keeper with a thunderous strike.

The German’s goal continued his remarkable record in major European finals. Having already produced decisive moments on the biggest stages in his career, Havertz once again demonstrated his ability to deliver under immense pressure.

At that point, Arsenal appeared confident and composed. Their defensive structure was excellent, Declan Rice controlled the midfield spaces effectively, and William Saliba, alongside Gabriel, looked capable of handling PSG’s attacking talent.

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Yet the goal also altered the shape of the contest.

Rather than building on their advantage, Arsenal gradually retreated into a deeper defensive block. Whether by design or through PSG’s growing dominance in possession, Arteta’s team became increasingly focused on protecting their lead rather than extending it.

PSG sensed it immediately. Luis Enrique’s side began to monopolise possession, moving the ball patiently across midfield and forcing Arsenal further towards their own penalty area. Vitinha and João Neves dictated the rhythm, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Dembélé searched for openings against Arsenal’s disciplined back line.

For long stretches, Arsenal defended magnificently. Saliba was outstanding in one-on-one situations, Gabriel won a succession of aerial duels, and Rice repeatedly disrupted PSG attacks before they could develop into clear chances. David Raya also produced a calm and assured display behind them, commanding his area confidently and helping Arsenal withstand wave after wave of pressure.

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However, the longer the match continued, the more difficult Arsenal found it to escape their own half. Martin Odegaard spent much of the second half contributing defensively rather than creating chances, while Bukayo Saka and Trossard were often forced into deep positions to support the full-backs.

PSG’s pressure eventually produced the breakthrough they had been threatening.

Midway through the second half, Kvaratskhelia drove into the penalty area and was brought down as Arsenal scrambled to contain another dangerous attack. The referee pointed immediately to the spot, handing PSG the opportunity they had worked tirelessly to create.

Dembele stepped forward and showed remarkable composure. With the stadium holding its breath, the French international drove his penalty beyond Raya and into the net to level the score at 1-1.

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The goal transformed the atmosphere inside the Puskas Aréna.

The PSG supporters erupted, while Arsenal suddenly faced a challenge they had not encountered since taking the lead. Having spent much of the match protecting an advantage, they now had to rediscover attacking ambition against a side whose confidence had surged.

Arteta reacted quickly. Jurrien Timber was introduced to strengthen Arsenal’s defensive options, replacing Cristhian Mosquera after a difficult spell against PSG’s movement. Viktor Gyokeres was also sent on in place of Odegaard, a change that reflected Arsenal’s desire to regain an attacking outlet and stretch PSG’s defence.

The substitutions brought renewed energy. Gyokeres immediately offered a physical presence that Arsenal had lacked during the latter stages of the second half, while Timber added composure and fresh legs as PSG continued to push forward.

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But neither side could find the decisive breakthrough, forcing extra time, which became a test of endurance as fatigue gripped both sides. Players collapsed to the turf during stoppages, while cramps and heavy legs slowed the tempo. Arsenal and PSG continued to battle bravely, but clear chances became increasingly scarce as the final descended into a gruelling war of attrition.