PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi to join UEFA executive committee

Al-Khelaifi is embroiled in criminal proceedings which were announced in Switzerland in 2017. (Source: AP)

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is set to join the UEFA executive committee.

The European Club Association says its board elected the Qatari to be one of its two delegates on the policy-making panel.

Al-Khelaifi’s position on the UEFA executive committee has to be ratified next week in Rome.

Al-Khelaifi is embroiled in criminal proceedings which were announced in Switzerland in 2017 into suspected bribery linked to Qatar-owned beIN Media Group’s agreement with FIFA for some 2026 and 2030 World Cup broadcast rights. He denied wrongdoing and was later questioned about allegedly providing an Italian luxury villa for a FIFA official to use.

Al-Khelaifi would be taking the UEFA place of former Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis, who became ineligible last month when he moved to AC Milan. Italian clubs are already represented by Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, the ECA chairman.

