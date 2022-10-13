PSG accused of using false social media accounts to discredit own players

An investigative website Mediapart have accused PSG of using false social media accounts to discredit own players, including Mbappe, according to Spanish daily Marca.

A report on Wednesday wrote: “Paris Saint-Germain have been accused of creating fake social media accounts to discredit certain media outlets and even their own players. According to the allegations, the club contracted an external agency to carry out the sophisticated operation aimed at protecting their interests against supposed enemies online. The source of this revelation is the investigative website Mediapart, who claim that they themselves were victims of the Parisian club’s digital subterfuge. Other targets included L’Equipe, directors of other clubs and even players.”

“These false accounts are said to have pressured Mbappe when he was considering his future and whether or not to sign a contract extension. The whole situation is reminiscent of when Barcelona were said to have used similar tactics, such as against a fan who had a dispute with Neymar and social media accounts attempted to discredit,” Marca added.

PSG denied these accusations

PSG have denied the accusations from Mediapart via a source who gave a statement to RMC Sport. “PSG is a global brand and constantly engages with social media agencies around the world,” said the source. “Local and international – to promote and celebrate the excellent work of the club, its collaborators and its partners – like all companies. The club has never contracted an agency to harm any person or institution,” Marca added.