scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

PSG accused of using false social media accounts to discredit own players

A report on Wednesday wrote: "Paris Saint-Germain have been accused of creating fake social media accounts to discredit certain media outlets and even their own players."

PSG, Paris Saint Germain, PSG social mediaPSG have denied these accusations. (AP)

An investigative website Mediapart have accused PSG of using false social media accounts to discredit own players, including Mbappe, according to Spanish daily Marca.

A report on Wednesday wrote: “Paris Saint-Germain have been accused of creating fake social media accounts to discredit certain media outlets and even their own players. According to the allegations, the club contracted an external agency to carry out the sophisticated operation aimed at protecting their interests against supposed enemies online. The source of this revelation is the investigative website Mediapart, who claim that they themselves were victims of the Parisian club’s digital subterfuge. Other targets included L’Equipe, directors of other clubs and even players.”

“These false accounts are said to have pressured Mbappe when he was considering his future and whether or not to sign a contract extension. The whole situation is reminiscent of when Barcelona were said to have used similar tactics, such as against a fan who had a dispute with Neymar and social media accounts attempted to discredit,” Marca added.

PSG denied these accusations

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

PSG have denied the accusations from Mediapart via a source who gave a statement to RMC Sport. “PSG is a global brand and constantly engages with social media agencies around the world,” said the source. “Local and international – to promote and celebrate the excellent work of the club, its collaborators and its partners – like all companies. The club has never contracted an agency to harm any person or institution,” Marca added.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 11:28:22 am
Next Story

Nora Fatehi reveals the most famous person who slid into her DMs: ‘Wait for it… Brad Pitt’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 13: Latest News