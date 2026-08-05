Jordan FA chief accuses FIFA president Infantino of ‘blackmail’ over endorsement

Jordan FA chief Prince Ali bin Hussein has accused FIFA president Gianni Infantino of “blackmail,” alleging that FIFA offered to resolve the kingdom’s footballing problems in exchange for his political endorsement.

Prince Ali, a former FIFA vice president, also claimed that his federation has still not received prize money owed for reaching the final of the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar last December. He described the withholding of funds as a form of blackmail.

In a social media post, Prince Ali said that during the World Cup – where Jordan made its debut in June – he was told that endorsing Infantino “would go a long way to helping our FA out.” Infantino is currently under pressure to salvage his 11-year presidency following fierce backlash over his now-abandoned plan to sell a stake in future World Cup profits to investors led by Joshua Kushner.