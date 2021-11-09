scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Watch: Every single Man City player touches the ball before scoring against United

Every single Manchester City player was involved in the making of the Bernardo Silva goal against United.

November 9, 2021 2:24:07 pm
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Every single Manchester City player was involved in the making of the second goal against United in the weekend’s English Premier League derby. The beautifully crafted goal by Bernardo Silva involved a total of 26 passes, highlighting the difference between the two Manchester sides.

After Eric Baily’s own goal in the seventh minute that gave Pep Guardiola’s side 1-0 lead, City unleased 86-seconds of ball possession that started at the back with John Stones snatching the ball away after a poor pass from Cristiano Ronaldo. Stones passed it to Kevin de Bruyne who sent it all the way back to Ederson.

Guardiola’s side profited from woeful United defending with Luke Shaw inexplicably leaving a Cancelo cross deep to the back post, allowing Bernardo Silva to sneak in and poke a shot goalward that crept past De Gea.

Watch:

“The best way to silence Old Trafford is to have the ball and we did it,” said City manager Pep Guardiola. “I know how big talented players like Cristiano (Ronaldo) are, they suffer when they don’t have the ball. We wanted that.”

On paper, six points now separate defending champion City in second from United in fifth. The gulf in quality, tactics and style look greater, with City effortlessly cruising to victory.

