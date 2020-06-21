Yes to wide forwards, no to target men: Premier League and its changing terrain

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, both wide forwards for Liverpool, won the Premier League Golden Boot last season scoring 22 goals each. (Source: Reuters) Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, both wide forwards for Liverpool, won the Premier League Golden Boot last season scoring 22 goals each. (Source: Reuters)

Even before the birth of the Premier League way back in 1992, the cliché of a towering target man leading the attack existed in England. Standing the test of time, target men have become synonymous with the sport in the country. So, why is it that they are so rarely sighted on the field nowadays?

Bullying defenders with his physicality, getting into positions to tap/head in the final pass/cross, being the only outlet of goals for his team — this is how a target man can be summarised. The Premier League has witnessed many such greats, like, Alan Shearer, Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Dion Dublin, and even in recent times, Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, and Dimitar Berbatov. Yet their time seems to have come to an end.

With Chelsea breaking the bank to seal the services of in-form Timo Werner, the reliance on a modern versatile forward becomes quite evident, and within reason. The 24-year-old German, who usually plays as a centre-forward for RB Leipzig, has scored 32 goals and registered 13 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions this season, while occasionally plying his trade out wide in a front three.

The scenario is similar back in England too — wide forwards dominating the numbers in almost all of the ‘Big Six’ teams for the past three seasons. Ever since Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool in 2017, he has won two Golden Boots, sharing last season’s award with his teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Unsurprisingly, both of them operate from the left for their respective teams.

The Premier League goal tallies of forwards from ‘Big Six’ clubs for the last three seasons. The Premier League goal tallies of forwards from ‘Big Six’ clubs for the last three seasons.

As it’s evident from the data, wide-forwards dominate the conversation in the Premier League by a stretch with just four out-and-out strikers featuring in the list — Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Jamie Vardy, and Alexandre Lacazette. Incidentally, both Aguero and Vardy aren’t target men, as in they don’t rely on their physicality or power to terrorise the opposition defences, rather, they put their pace, positioning, and finishing skills to good use. The Leicester City man has even played as a LW early on in his career, and even as recently as in the 2014/15 season.

Kane, on the other hand, is a curious case of persistence. The 26-year-old has won two Golden Boots in 2015/16 and 2016/17, and has maintained his goalscoring rate owing to his multi-dimensional ability. Under Mauricio Pochettino, the Tottenham Hotspur striker output was maximised due to wide wingers and two central playmakers all feeding him balls from left, right, and centre.

What further delineates the stark shift from the days of poaching of Shearer, Cole, Drogba and co. is the alteration of the roles of certain leading frontmen in the Premier League. Nowadays, the modern striker doesn’t only rely on his eye for the goal to have an impact on the team, but he contributes through his tackling and chances creation — most notably, Roberto Firmino, Raul Jimenez, and Alexandre Lacazette. Even the multifaceted Harry Kane.

The statistics of top Premier League strikers in the 2019/20 season. The statistics of top Premier League strikers in the 2019/20 season.

Although the metamorphosis of the Premier League wingers into lethal goalscoring threats has made its mark off late, the seed was sown quite some time back. In his book ‘The Mixer‘, Michael Cox writes about how Eric Cantona was the pioneer of such a transformation in the thought process — that a forward can be technical in his approach aiding the team to build an attacking phase of play instead of just reaping the rewards of it.

Cox believes that the signings of Gianfranco Zola and Dennis Bergkamp by Chelsea and Arsenal respectively, and the influx of European managers with their dynamic ideas marked a shift in Premier League’s identity. Now, the league stands revolutionised by Jose Mourinho’s 4-3-3, Jürgen Klopp’s gegenpressing, and Pep Guardiola’s tiki-taka which specifically demands players to be more than just a one-dimensional player.

READ | Premier League returns with chances of a twist in the race for Europe

Although it’d be factually incorrect to assume that target-men are extinct in the league, it’d not be wrong to argue that due to the ever-growing demands of modern football, they are finding it hard to prosper, e.g; West Ham United’s £40million recruit, Sebastian Haller, and even Christian Benteke and Andy Carroll. Even in mid-table clubs, the spotlight has shifted from their big and burly strikers to their silky and suave wide forwards, like, Wilfried Zaha, Felipe Anderson, Richarlison, Ryan Fraser, and Gerard Deulofeu.

Predictably, beyond the borders of the United Kingdom, the wide forward — rather, the “hybrid” forward — rules large. Following in the footsteps of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, world-class talents like Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho are now aiming to conquer the world while slyly operating from the fringes of the area.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd