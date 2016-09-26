Premier League: Why Liverpool could actually win the title

Liverpool are currently fourth in the Premier League points table. (Source: Reuters) Liverpool are currently fourth in the Premier League points table. (Source: Reuters)

There’s little doubt at this point of the season that Liverpool look like the team to beat. Having won convincingly at Arsenal and Chelsea already, Liverpool seem ready to take on any team. And if the resounding victory over Hull City over the weekend is anything to go by, Jurgen Klopp’s side is looking to embark on a journey that fans at the Kop End haven’t dreamt of in years – the Premier League title. And there are good reasons to believe that Liverpool can win the ultimate prize in English football:

Dynamism in attack

In simple words, Liverpool’s attack is their biggest asset and has been for a few years. But what sets apart the current side is the variety in options available. Each player has shown the capability to play numerous roles and position in the attack and shown adaptation on numerous occasions. For instance, the biggest role changes that Klopp has enforced are those of Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino. Both were attackers who were brought in to play on either side of the flank. But this season, and more evidently under Klopp, both have pushed themselves into a more central role with Lallana playing in a central midfield position and Firmino converting himself into a striker. The success of their transformations has been reflected in their performances. In addition to these two, Coutinho and new boy Sadio Mane have been brilliant in attack as well.

Stability at the back

One of the major issues with the best Liverpool sides in the past has been defence. Even with the 2013/14 side, which famously scored 101 league goals, a stable and consistent back four was something that was lacking. Even though the defence looks far from the best in the league, there are improvements throughout. Dejan Lovren has started looking like the player Liverpool paid 20 million pounds for. And summer signings Ragnar Klavan and Joel Matip have adapted to the physicality of English football pretty well. All in all, Liverpool have shown great maturity as a defensive unit.

The Kloppmania

Jurgen Klopp has not only brought ‘geggenpressing’ as an addition to the footballing vocabulary of fans in England, but has also brought in some madness in equal bits of genius. His character, style and record suggest he is the man to take Liverpool in the right direction and maybe even even back to the heights where they once were. With his breed of high pace attacking football, Klopp has brought the best out of players. Many have flourished under him with the likes of Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino proving to be key components of a jigsaw that is looking closer to completion. He has, in this Liverpool team, players who understand what he wants and understand his energy as well. As long as Klopp is there along the touchlines, Liverpool fans can expect some character that Brendan Rodgers famously demanded from his side.

They have the momentum

With strong away performances against Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool have not only shown that they won’t back down from taking on anyone, they have got themselves the impetus to push forward and bring home big results. With the 5-1 win over Hull City, Liverpool have now scored nine goals in two home games and have scored four or more in three games. They have turned around their fortunes following the dismal 2-0 defeat to Burnley on mathchday two and now can focus on taking on the next two big challenges at hand – Manchester City and Manchester United.

Performance against the big teams

A discernible feature of Klopp’s Liverpool has been results against the big teams. Not including this year’s wins over Arsenal and Chelsea, Liverpool under Klopp managed to beat City twice and also beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last year. It is safe to say that Liverpool have developed a big game attitude under Jurgen Klopp. And with fixtures against the Manchester clubs yet to come, Liverpool fans can now be more confident than ever regarding their team’s chances.

