While You Were Asleep: Harry Kane bounces back with 2 more goals, Forest beat Southampton 1-0 and Napoli handed 1st loss as Serie A resumes

With two classic center forward’s finishes, Harry Kane showed he is not suffering any lasting effects from his World Cup disappointment with England.

It’s now three goals in three Premier League games for Tottenham since returning from Qatar after his double in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, right, and Crystal Palace’s Nathaniel Clyne battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park, London, Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP) Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, right, and Crystal Palace’s Nathaniel Clyne battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park, London, Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)

Kane has had to shoulder the burden of missing a late penalty in England’s 2-1 loss to France in the quarterfinals on Dec. 10.

Back with Tottenham, he scored in the 2-2 draw with Brentford on the first day of the league’s resumption and added two more against Palace — a header at the back post and an emphatic low finish into the bottom corner.

Forest beats Southampton 1-0, out of Premier League bottom 3

Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone and left Southampton adrift in last place with a 1-0 win over its lowly rival on Wednesday.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 27th minute at St. Mary’s, tapping the ball into an empty net after a cross from Brennan Johnson following Southampton defender Lyanco’s mistake.

Southampton’s Duje Caleta-Car, right, and Nottingham Forest’s Emmanuel Dennis battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Nottingham Forest at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England, Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP) Southampton’s Duje Caleta-Car, right, and Nottingham Forest’s Emmanuel Dennis battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Nottingham Forest at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England, Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

It was Forest’s first away win of the season — and only its second goal on its travels — and lifted the team three places to 15th.

Advertisement

Southampton has lost all four of its league games since Nathan Jones was hired as manager as the replacement for the fired Ralph Hasenhuttl on Nov. 10. There were loud jeers at the final whistle.

Napoli handed 1st loss as Serie A resumes after long break

Napoli probably wishes Serie A never stopped. That its rhythm wasn’t broken. That its rivals weren’t given time to catch up to its high-paced play.

Advertisement

The southern club was handed its first domestic defeat of the season on Wednesday as the Italian league resumed after a 7½-week break for the World Cup and end-of-the-year holidays.

Inter Milan’s Edin Dzeko, left, celebrates after scoring against Napoli during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Inter Milan’s Edin Dzeko, left, celebrates after scoring against Napoli during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Edin Džeko scored near the hour mark, goalkeeper André Onana made a big save in the 90th and Inter Milan beat Napoli 1-0 at the San Siro to reopen the race for the Serie A title.

“It’s a big achievement beating Napoli,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said. “It should give us a huge amount of motivation.”

The only other time Napoli lost this season was against Liverpool in the Champions League on Nov. 1 — a result that still enabled the Partenopei to win their group.

With AP inputs