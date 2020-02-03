Premier League: Tottenham Hotspurs thrash 10-man City to pick up vital win

Steven Bergwijn celebrates after his goal. (Source: Tottenham Hotspur) Steven Bergwijn celebrates after his goal. (Source: Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspurs beat a 10-man Manchester City on Sunday. Goals from Son Heung-min and debutant Steven Bergwijn took Spurs to five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. City, meanwhile, have a 22-point difference between themselves and table-toppers Liverpool.

Steven Bergwijn’s opener for Spurs saw him become the 250th player to score on his debut in the @premierleague, and the 13th Dutchman to do so.

However, what also drew a lot of reaction was the episode at the end of the first half when a VAR check- almost two minutes after the initial challenge- resulted in a penalty for City. Lloris came up with a save but Sterling went down on the follow-up, only for VAR to rule it out.

Bergwijn sends Tottenham into the lead with a smashing debut goal. Absolute stunner!!

#TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/ldtwGhUV1Z — Bigg Myke 💭 (@biggmyke__) February 2, 2020

Another one from SON!!!!!!

Mourinho’s men are running the show

Tottenham 2 Mancity 0#TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/HufIrfdnDy — Daniel Adebisi (@danieladebisi1) February 2, 2020

Tottenham had 3 attempts in 90 minutes of football and won 2-0. José only. pic.twitter.com/whSMcVD9sl — Elliot (@VivaYids) February 2, 2020

Bergwijn in a chat with Sky Sports reflected back on his outing and said: “It’s unbelievable. It’s a dream from me that’s come true. I’m so happy to be here and make a goal for the Spurs. As a little kid you want to play in the Premier League, and if you can score on your debut it’s unbelievable.”

Arsenal held 0-0 by Burnley, sits 10th in Premier League

Arsenal was held to a 0-0 draw at Burnley on Sunday, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side 10 points from the Champions League places in 10th place in the Premier League.

Arsenal remains without a victory in the league since New Year’s Day.

The north London visitors came close to conceding in the 77th minute when Jay Rodriguez struck the underside of the bar from close range before the ball bounced down on the line.

Rodriguez, James Tarkowski and Jeff Hendrick had already seen opportunities to put their side in front.

Arsenal is only ahead of Burnley due to a superior goal difference.

(With AP inputs)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App