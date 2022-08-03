scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Premier League teams won’t take the knee before every game

Premier League captains agreed that teams will take the knee ahead of this weekend's opening round of games, for dedicated “No Room for Racism” matches in October and March, on Boxing Day, the final round of the season and the FA Cup and League Cup finals.

By: AP |
August 3, 2022 8:59:07 pm
The gesture, which started in June 2020 to show support for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used more sparingly. ( FILE)

Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but will do so at “significant moments” during the upcoming season in a gesture against racism.

The gesture, which started in June 2020 to show support for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used more sparingly in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society.”

Premier League captains agreed that teams will take the knee ahead of this weekend’s opening round of games, for dedicated “No Room for Racism” matches in October and March, on Boxing Day, the final round of the season and the FA Cup and League Cup finals.

The Premier League captains, who met last week, said in a joint statement: “We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 08:59:07 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga
Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T revealed with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
LIVE UPDATES

OnePlus 10T revealed with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST seeks to achieve
Explained

What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST seeks to achieve

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Manish Tewari writes

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south
Opinion

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022,
CWG 2022, Day 5 in pics: Gold in TT, Silver for weightlifter Vikas Thakur and badminton mixed team
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 03: Latest News