Sunday, February 20, 2022
Premier League: Super subs earn Man United victory in thriller at Leeds

In a red-hot atmosphere, the visitors took the lead in the 34th minute, with captain Harry Maguire heading home to score his side's first league goal from a corner all season.

By: Reuters |
Updated: February 20, 2022 10:17:46 pm
Manchester United's Anthony Elanga celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United, at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Second-half goals from substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga earned Manchester United a 4-2 victory over Leeds United in a thriller at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday.

As the rain became more torrential, United compounded the home side’s woes when Bruno Fernandes, who scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture earlier this season, squeezed another header into the net in the first-half stoppage time.

Seemingly dead and buried, Leeds turned the match on its head with two goals in less than a minute early in the second to lift the roof off Elland Road.

Spanish forward Rodrigo’s cross managed to loop over United stopper David de Gea and into the net before Dan James squared for Leeds substitute Raphinha to level at the far post.

The visitors were the ones to get over the line, however, as Fred put his side in front 20 minutes from time before Elanga settled the contest with a late fourth.

The result moved fourth-placed United onto 46 points, four behind Chelsea in third, while Leeds stay 15th, five points above the relegation zone.

