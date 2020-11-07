Southampton beat Newcastle 2-0 to be surprise leader of EPL, Burnley still winless

Southampton's manager Ralph Hasenhuettl, center shakes hands with Southampton's goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, right, after the English Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United in Southampton, England, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Michael Steele/Pool Photo via AP)

Southampton beat Newcastle 2-0 in the Premier League on Friday and will spend a night at the summit of England’s top division for the first time in 32 years.

Che Adams volleyed home the opening goal in the seventh minute from Theo Walcott’s cross, before Stuart Armstrong swept home a left-footed finish in the 82nd.

Both goals originated from Newcastle losing the ball in or around its own penalty area, a nod to Southampton’s strong pressing which has developed over the past year under manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.

After starting its league campaign with back-to-back defeats, Southampton has won five of six matches — drawing the other one at Chelsea — and ends a day on top of the English soccer pyramid for the first time since September 1988.

On that occasion, the Saints won their opening three matches of the season.

Hasenhüttl’s team is ahead of Liverpool thanks to a superior goal difference of two. Liverpool is one of five sides who could end the weekend back above Southampton in first place.

Highlights:

Burnley still without a win in EPL after 0-0 at Brighton

Brighton’s Danny Welbeck reacts during the English Premier League match between Brighton and Burnley at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Cath Ivill/Pool via AP) Brighton’s Danny Welbeck reacts during the English Premier League match between Brighton and Burnley at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Cath Ivill/Pool via AP)

Burnley was still searching for its first win in the English Premier League after drawing at Brighton 0-0 on Friday.

Aside from striking the crossbar in the fourth minute off an overhit cross by Matt Lowton, Burnley barely created a chance at Amex Stadium and has just two points from its opening seven games.

Brighton had more sights on goal, the best falling to new signing Danny Welbeck when he was played clean through on goal by Adam Lallana. A low shot by the former England striker was deflected wide off the outstretched leg of goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The ever-dangerous Tariq Lamptey fired a first-time shot over the bar as well for Brighton, which — not for the first time this season — failed to capitalize on its domination of possession and intricate build-up play.

Brighton, which has played eight games, has just one win and is in fifth-to-last place on six points.

It was the second 0-0 in the league, and both of those games have involved Burnley.

Playmaker Leandro Trossard missed the game for Brighton through injury and could be ruled out of Belgium’s upcoming international fixtures.

