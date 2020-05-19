Premier League confirms six positive tests for coronavirus

Premier League: Six positive coronavirus tests across three clubs. (Reuters) Premier League: Six positive coronavirus tests across three clubs. (Reuters)

The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that of the 748 players and staff who were tested for COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, six have tested positive for the virus. The six individuals are from three different clubs.

Those six individuals will now self-isolate for seven days.

Earlier, the Premier League had been told by government experts that coronavirus restrictions could endure for at least a year across English football, with players allowed to resume only non-contact training from Tuesday.

England’s top division has been studying how the Bundesliga was able to resume competition at the weekend while being realistic about missing its aspiration of getting back underway by June 12.

