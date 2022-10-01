Trossard hat-trick earns Brighton hard-earned draw at Liverpool

A hat-trick from Belgian forward Leandro Trossard earned Brighton a worthy point in an exhilarating 3-3 draw with Premier League title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi’s first game in charge could not have got off to a better start as two well-taken goals from Trossard gave the visitors a 2-0 lead by the 17 minute mark at a stunned Anfield.

Home supporters grew more frustrated as the hosts struggled to create openings, before Roberto Firmino’s goal, which was initially ruled out for offside against Mohamed Salah only to be overturned by VAR, gave his side a 33rd-minute lifeline.

Brighton caused Liverpool more problems early in the second half, but their inability to make some promising situations count proved costly as Firmino showed brilliant composure inside the penalty area to equalise in the 54th minute.

FULL-TIME Liverpool 3-3 Brighton A terrific Leandro Trossard hat-trick sees the points shared in a thrilling encounter at Anfield in Roberto De Zerbi's first match in charge at Brighton

Liverpool completed the turnaround and appeared to be on course for a crucial victory after their slow start to the season, when Brighton’s Adam Webster put the ball in his own net in the 63rd minute.

But Trossard was not done yet, completing his treble seven minutes from time and ensuring Brighton left Merseyside with the point they deserved, a draw that keeps them fourth in the standings, four points ahead of Liverpool in ninth.

Gallagher breaks Palace hearts to earn Chelsea 2-1 win

Conor Gallagher sealed a last-gasp comeback 2-1 win for Chelsea at Crystal Palace on Saturday, sinking the club he played for on loan last season with a glorious curling shot in coach Graham Potter’s first Premier League game in charge of the Blues.

Gallagher — given a warm reception by the home fans in the pre-match warm-up — received a ball from fellow substitute Christian Pulisic, created a yard of space for himself and then bent the ball around Vicente Guaita in the Palace goal.

FULL-TIME Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea Conor Gallagher's superb late strike seals all three points for Graham Potter in his first #PL match as Chelsea manager

Earlier, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang had seized on a headed pass by Thiago Silva to score his first goal for Chelsea in the 38th minute and level the match after Odsonne Edouard had given the Eagles the lead in the seventh minute.

Palace were incensed that referee Chris Kavanagh had given Silva only a yellow card for denying Jordan Ayew a run on goal by handling a few minutes before the Brazilian set up Aubameyang for his goal.

Palace defender Nathaniel Clyne was injured as he challenged Silva and manager Patrick Vieira was shown a yellow card for remonstrating with Kavanagh over his decision not to give Silva a red card.

The result kept Potter’s men eight points adrift of league leaders Arsenal but with a game in hand, underscoring the challenge he faces after replacing Thomas Tuchel a month ago.

Chalobah sees red as Newcastle thrash 10-man Fulham 4-1

Newcastle United made the most of an early red card for Fulham’s Nathaniel Chalobah, thumping their hosts 4-0 in their Premier League clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday to secure their first away win of the season.

Defensive midfielder Chalobah was sent off in the eighth minute for a dangerous challenge on Sean Longstaff that referee Darren England initially only deemed worthy of a yellow card, but he upgraded it to a straight red after a VAR review.

The visitors wasted little time capitalising on his dismissal, Callum Wilson bundling the ball home from close range to open the scoring three minutes later, and Miguel Almiron made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute with a sumptuous left-foot volley.

FULL-TIME Fulham 1-4 Newcastle Miguel Almiron scores twice, including a world-class finish, as the visitors cruise past 10-man Fulham

Newcastle went into the break 3-0 up after Sean Longstaff reacted quickest to thump home the rebound after team mate Sven Botman’s header was turned onto the post by Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

Almiron slotted home his second from Joe Willock’s precise pass to make it 4-0 12 minutes into the second half, and only the linesman’s flag stopped him from completing his hat-trick as he had a goal ruled out for offside in the 69th minute.

Bobby De Cordova Reid scored a late consolation goal for the hosts but it made little difference as Newcastle move into sixth spot on 11 points after eight games, while Fulham are two places below them on goal difference.

Quickfire double gives Everton 2-1 win at Southampton

Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil scored in quick succession in the second half as Everton came from behind to overcome Southampton 2-1 on Saturday and hand the hosts their third straight Premier League defeat.

The win lifted Everton into 11th place with 10 points while Southampton are three points behind in 15th.

Everton seized control of the game after a sloppy start but Frank Lampard’s side lacked quality in front of goal as winger Demarai Gray failed to make the most of several promising openings.

FULL-TIME Southampton 1-2 Everton Two goals in two minutes secures a hard-earned comeback win for Everton

Southampton made the visitors pay after the break when Joe Aribo produced a neat finish after he was afforded too much space at the edge of the box before Everton turned the game on its head in the space of a few minutes.

Coady pounced on an Amadou Onana knock-down in the 52nd minute to equalise and McNeil fired Everton into the lead two minutes later, lashing home from a tight angle following a clever pass from Alex Iwobi.

Southampton kept pushing forward and Jordan Pickford was called into action more than once, with Adam Armstrong and Kyle Walker-Peters forcing the England keeper into smart saves, but Everton held on for their second win of the season.