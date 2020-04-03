Premier League clubs to discuss paycut of 30%; restart date pushed back

Premier League won’t return before May. (Source: AP Photo) Premier League won’t return before May. (Source: AP Photo)

The Premier League has pushed back its restart date and says play will not resume at the beginning of May.

The league had given a return date of April 30 amid the coronavirus outbreak but now says the season “will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

Premier League clubs also agreed: – Financial sum to support the NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic

– Advance funds to support @EFL & National League sides

It says there remained a “combined objective” for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played to maintain the integrity of each competition.

The league also says it has consulted players over a pay deduction or deferral of 30%.

It also voted to advance funds of £125 million to clubs in the English Football League and fifth-tier National League.

