Premier League: Newcastle outclass Leicester to climb to second, Wolves last-gasp win at Everton, Fulham ease past nine-man Palace 

Newcastle United attacker Joelinton won a penalty and netted a first-half header in a 3-0 thrashing of Leicester City that took his side up to second in the Premier League table on Monday. Leicester defender Daniel Amartey got the match off to a terrible start for the hosts, gifting Newcastle a penalty when he chopped down Joelinton after 86 seconds, and striker Chris Wood blasted the spot-kick into the middle of the net.

It was a welcome goal for the 31-year-old New Zealander, who played for Leicester from 2013-15 and was only in the team due to Callum Wilson being ruled out through illness.

Newcastle’s great start continued when Miguel Almiron added a brilliant second in the seventh minute, cutting in from the right before playing a one-two with Bruno Guimaraes and slotting the return pass in at the far post.

Despite the return of league football following the World Cup break, there was little Christmas cheer for the home fans as Joelinton made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute when Boubakary Soumare was caught ball-watching at a corner and the Brazilian headed home.

In one of the first half’s few bright attacking moments for the home side, Leicester’s Zambian striker Patson Daka had a shout for a penalty turned down after a clash with keeper Nick Pope, but all too often the striker’s decision-making let him down.

The introduction of Jamie Vardy at the break gave Leicester’s attack a focal point that was sorely lacking in the first half, but Newcastle’s well-organised defence restricted them to shots from distance that were easily dealt with.

Newcastle climbed above Manchester City, who play Leeds United on Wednesday, into second place on 33 points, four behind leaders Arsenal, who take on West Ham United later on Monday. Leicester are 13th on 17 points.

Ait Nouri earns Wolves last-gasp win at Everton

Rayan Ait Nouri grabbed the winner five minutes into stoppage-time as Wolverhampton Wanderers moved off the foot of the table with a 2-1 victory over Everton in manager Julen Lopetegui’s first Premier League game in charge on Monday. Ait Nouri scored from close range at the back post after a quick break from the visitors to spark wild celebrations from the players and the bench, and leave Frank Lampard’s strugglers walking off the Goodison Park pitch to boos.

Wolves climbed two places to 18th with 13 points from 16 games, one place and one point behind Everton, who are now in freefall following a six-week break in the Premier League season for the World Cup.

Everton hit the front inside seven minutes with their first goal from a corner all season. Dwight McNeil swung in the set-piece and an unmarked Yerry Mina headed in his first Premier League goal for two years. But Wolves struck back midway through the first half with a well-worked corner of their own that allowed Joao Moutinho to clip the ball to the back post and Daniel Podence provided a neat volley finish.

Ait Nouri’s late winner came against the run of play as the home side pushed for victory, but Wolves host Manchester United and Everton travel to Manchester City in their next games on Saturday.

Fulham ease past nine-man Palace

Fulham earned a 3-0 win away to Crystal Palace on Monday to climb to eighth in the Premier League after the hosts had two players sent off.

Bobby De Corvoda-Reid, Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic were on target for Fulham. Palace had Tyrick Mitchell sent off in the first half and James Tomkins followed him down the tunnel in the second after a second booking.

The victory moved Fulham to 22 points after 16 games while Palace lie 11th on 19 points after 15 matches. Palace striker Jordan Ayew hit the bar with the first big chance of the game. Then Fulham struck, De Cordova-Reid glancing in a cross from Mitrovic after a sloppy pass from Joachim Andersen was intercepted.

Moments later Palace’s fortunes unravelled further when Mitchell was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Kenny Tete. Tomkins’s second yellow card came for pushing Mitrovic over.

Fulham took full advantage of having two extra players as Ream doubled their lead scoring his first Premier League goal at the age of 35.

Mitrovic then got the reward that his all-action performance deserved, heading in a cross from Willian in the 80th minute to take his tally for the season to 10 league goals.

Brighton provisionally move to sixth with 3-1 win at Southampton

Brighton & Hove Albion provisionally climbed to sixth in the Premier League standings after they won 3-1 away to Southampton in a riveting Boxing Day clash.

A header from Adam Lallana and a stunning long-range strike by Solly March along with Romain Perraud’s own goal helped Brighton take their points tally to 24 – two more than seventh-placed Liverpool who play at Aston Villa later.

Brighton went ahead in the 15th minute when Lallana scored against his former club after he connected with March’s cross and sent his header into the net as goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu scuffed an easy save.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 35th minute after defender Perraud turned the ball into his own net while trying to clear a cross from Pervis Estupinan.

March made it 3-0 in the 55th minute with a sensational effort from outside the box after he cut in from the right side for a brilliant solo move. Brighton could have had a fourth goal shortly after but Kaoru Mitoma’s header went wide.

In the 73rd minute, Southampton were awarded a penalty for Pascal Gross’s foul on Samuel Edozie and although James Ward-Prowse’s spot-kick was stopped by keeper Robert Sanchez, the Southampton skipper nodded home on the rebound.