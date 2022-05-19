Premier League Matchday: Everton can secure EPL survival before final round

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

ENGLAND

Before the final round on Sunday, the Premier League has three games on tap that had been postponed earlier in the season. Everton can guarantee its Premier League place by beating Crystal Palace before heading to Champions League-chasing Arsenal on the final day. Everton has center back Michael Keane and midfielder Donny van de Beek fit again, while manager Frank Lampard is also hopeful defender Ben Godfrey will return after a month out with a thigh problem. Lampard is still without midfielder Fabian Delph and defender Yerry Mina. Burnley goes to Aston Villa having slipped back into the relegation zone after losing back-to-back games. Burnley is a point behind Leeds and is now playing its game in hand on Jesse Marsch’s team. At the upper end of the standings, Chelsea will clinch third place with at least a draw against Leicester. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he does not know whether Andreas Christensen has already played his last match for the west London club. The defender withdrew himself from selection for Saturday’s FA Cup final loss to Liverpool on the morning of the Wembley game.

GERMANY

Hertha Berlin hosts former Bundesliga heavyweight Hamburger SV for the first leg of their relegation-promotion playoff to see which club plays in Germany’s top division next season. Hertha finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga after failing to win any of its last three games and losing the last two, when a draw in either would have been enough to avoid the playoff. Hamburg, in contrast, is full of optimism after winning its last four games to grab third place in the second division. “The momentum is on our side,” Hamburg coach Tim Walter said. Counterpart Felix Magath, who steered Hertha away from a direct relegation place after replacing the luckless Tayfun Korkut with eight rounds remaining, joked shortly after taking over that he envisaged the team playing against his former club Hamburg in the playoff. Magath is still a club hero at “his” Hamburg after a playing career that lasted a decade at the club and included the winning goal in the 1983 European Cup final against Juventus.

-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the final day of the Premier League season on May 22

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

* Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last five home league games.

* United have lost their last five matches away in the league, conceding 16 goals in the process.

* United have won 18 times against Palace in the Premier League.

Arsenal v Everton

* Everton have won their last three Premier League games against Arsenal.

* Everton have secured only two league away wins this season.

* Arsenal need to win to have a chance to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Chelsea v Watford

* The game will be Watford manager Roy Hodgson’s last before going into retirement.

* Chelsea have won 11 of the 15 matches the teams have played in the league while Watford have two victories.

* Watford have lost seven of their last eight matches in the league.

Leicester City v Southampton

* Leicester have lost one of their last five league meetings with Southampton.

* Southampton have lost four of their last five matches in the league.

* Southampton are winless in their last six away games.

Brentford v Leeds United

* Brentford have kept a clean sheet in their last four league home games.

* Leeds have not won their last five matches in the league.

* Leeds, who are in danger of relegation, and Brentford drew 2-2 earlier this season.

Burnley v Newcastle United

* Burnley’s last win against Newcastle came in a 1-0 victory at home in 2019.

* Newcastle have lost four of their last five away games.

* Newcastle have beaten Burnley five times in 11 Premier League meetings, with Burnley winning on three occasions.

Manchester City v Aston Villa

* Victory will secure City their fourth Premier League trophy in five seasons.

* Villa have not won against City in the league since 2013, when they secured a 3-2 victory at Villa Park.

* City have won 11 of their last 13 home games.

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur

* Tottenham can earn qualification for the Champions League with a win over Norwich.

* Tottenham have won 11 of the 19 matches the teams have played in the Premier League (L3 D5).

* Championship-bound Norwich City have been relegated seven times from the Premier League since 1995.

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United

* Brighton have won one of the last nine games at home. (L4 D4)

* West Ham have lost eight of their last 10 away games. (W2)

* The teams have played out six draws in their last six league meetings.

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

* Liverpool have won 15 of their last 17 matches in the league.

* Wolves are winless in their last six matches in the league.

* Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah leads the league’s scoring charts with 22 goals this season.