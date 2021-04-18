Mason Greenwood double helps United sink Burnley, Arsenal held by Fulham

Mason Greenwood continued his fine run of form with a second-half brace which helped Manchester United to a 3-1 home win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday and kept them on course for a top-four finish.

The result left United second in the standings on 66 points from 32 games, eight behind leaders Manchester City and 10 ahead of third-placed Leicester City, who have a game in hand.

Burnley stayed 17th on 33 points from 32 games, six above 18th-placed Fulham who have played a game more and were held to a 1-1 draw at Arsenal after conceding a late equaliser in the lunchtime kickoff.

Greenwood was delighted and said that United were still in with an outside chance of clinching their first league title since 2013.

“I’m happy I’m playing a lot, (manager) Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) trusts me and I do my best on the pitch and try to help my team mates and it’s showing on the pitch,” the 19-year-old forward told BT Sport.

14 – Since the start of last season, no player has scored more top-flight goals as a teenager within the top five European leagues than Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood (14, level with Jadon Sancho). Ascent. pic.twitter.com/MK0DnGeqsq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 18, 2021

“I keep focused, I knew my goals would come and kept my head down and I’ve taken my opportunities. Anything’s possible, hopefully (Manchester City) drop some points but we just have to concentrate on our games.”

Greenwood fired United ahead in the 48th minute and after James Tarkowski headed Burnley’s equaliser two minutes later, he restored the home side’s lead with a heavily deflected shot before Edinson Cavani sealed the win.

Nketiah’s stoppage-time strike denies Fulham first win at Arsenal

Arsenal substitute Eddie Nketiah struck deep into stoppage time to cancel out Josh Maja’s second-half penalty in a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Fulham, 18th in the table, had been on the verge of a first ever win away to Arsenal at the 30th attempt.

Arsenal had the ball in the net twice in the first half but both were ruled out for offside, with Dani Ceballos’s effort chalked off following a very tight VAR decision.

💬 “He’s done his hamstring, it’s not good news.” 🗞 The latest on Laca’s injury 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 18, 2021

Fulham went ahead when Brazilian defender Gabriel was adjudged to have tripped Mario Lemina and Maja fired his penalty into the roof of the net in the 59th minute.

Arsenal dominated possession and created plenty of chances before Nketiah struck in the seventh minute of stoppage time, reacting quickest to slam home the rebound from a Ceballos shot as another late goal broke Fulham’s hearts.