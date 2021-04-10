scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Latest news

Stuart Dallas double stuns Manchester City as ten men Leeds win at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City, who are 14 points clear of second-placed Manchester United, still require a maximum of 11 points to regain the Premier League title and has six more matches left this season.

By: Reuters | Manchester |
Updated: April 10, 2021 7:47:33 pm
Leeds United's Stuart Dallas celebrates scoring a goal against Manchester City. (Twitter/PL)

A dramatic last-gasp winner from Stuart Dallas earned 10-man Leeds United a shock 2-1 victory against runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

A much-changed City side struggled to get going in the first half, with Leeds taking a surprise lead in the 42nd minute, full-back Dallas drilling the ball in off the post with the visitors’ first shot at goal.

Leeds’ joy was short-lived, however, as a VAR intervention saw their captain Liam Cooper sent off just before the break for a dangerous looking challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

The depleted visitors then defended en masse, with City struggling to break through, but Ferran Torres broke their resistance in the 76th, levelling the score with a fine finish.

The drama was not over however. As City threw everything at Leeds in search of a winner, the visitors broke at pace, with Dallas racing through to grab a sensational win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the 91st minute.

The result means City’s six-game winning streak in all competitions has ended as they remain 14 points clear of second-placed Manchester United having played two more games, while Leeds move up to ninth.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

MI vs RCB
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli’s men win last-ball thriller, see pics
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 10: Latest News

x