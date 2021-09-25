Premier League: Jesus hands Manchester City win over Chelsea, United lose at home

An early second-half goal from Gabriel Jesus with Manchester City’s first shot on target earned the Premier League champions a 1-0 win over joint league leaders Chelsea on Saturday (Sep 25).

Jesus pushed the ball home with a deflection off Jorginho after a goalmouth melee in the 53rd minute following City’s 10th corner of the game. The goal sparked the match into life, forcing Chelsea to attack, after a first half of intense pressure from City and attritional defending from the home side.

It was a deserved win for the visitors who pressed Chelsea from the outset and enjoyed 60 per cent possession with Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden buzzing round Chelsea’s area.

The victory also broke a three-match losing streak for City against Chelsea, the most recent in the Champions League final in Porto in May.

Fernandes misses penalty as Villa stun Man United

Bruno Fernandes blazed a stoppage-time penalty over the crossbar as Aston Villa earned a shock 1-0 victory at a below-par Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Kortney Hause’s 88th-minute header put Villa on course for their first league win over United since 2009, but the defender’s handball gifted United an opportunity to steal a point, only for Fernandes to miss the target.

“First of all the way they (Villa players) get round the penalty spot, get round Bruno and that, that’s not to my liking,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

“Bruno is usually very good in those positions and unfortunately he missed this one.”

In truth, United got what they deserved. Villa had two great opportunities to break the deadlock in the first half with full back Matt Targett blazing over from two metres out, before Ollie Watkins was denied by a fine save from United goalkeeper David de Gea.

The home side, encouraged by a frustrated Old Trafford crowd, stepped it up late in the match, but Hause climbed highest to stun the hosts before Fernandes’ miss and United tasted league defeat for the first time this season.

That second successive home loss in all competitions means United dropped to fourth in the standings on goal difference, with the top four sides all on 13 points. Villa climbed to seventh.